Hindustan Zinc Q4 preview: Vedanta Group stock in bear grip — All eyes on dividend amount

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results previews: Vedanta Group-backed Hindustan Zinc is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Friday, April 24. Besides the earnings, the metal miner shall also announce the first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

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Shares of Hindustan Zinc dropped more than a per cent to Rs 586.90 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The stock has tumbled 20 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 732.60, hit three month ago, in January 2026. Despite this fall, the stock is up 18 per cent in the last one month.



Hindustan Zinc Q4 result preview

Systematix Institutional Equities is expecting Hindustan Zinc's revenue at Rs 11,760 crore, up 33 per cent YoY and 11 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 7,290 crore, up 51 per cent YoY and 20 per cent QoQ, with margins expanding 483 bps sequentially to 60 per cent. Net profit may come in at Rs 4,690 crore, up 56 per cent YoY and 20 per cent QoQ.

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The brokerage notes that sales volume may increase 4 per cent on both yearly and quarterly basis 282 k. to Silver prices to be the key earnings driver for the quarter and project updates and FY27 guidance shall be key thing to monitor," it added.

YES Securities is expecting Hindustan Zinc's revenue at Rs 11,581.2 crore, up 31.9 per cent YoY and 9.6 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is earmarked at Rs 6,875.2 crore, up 43.7 per cent YoY and 14.5 per cent QoQ, despite facing hedging losses primarily supported by a favourable pricing environment and operating leverage. Net profit is penciled at Rs 4,365.8 crore, up 46.7 per cent YoY and 13.1 per cent QoQ.

"Hindustan Zinc is expected to deliver a strong quarter, supported by higher zinc and silver prices along with improved volumes. A favourable pricing environment and stable cost structure should support margin expansion, with silver continuing to act as a key earnings driver," it added.



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Hindustan Zinc dividend history

Shares of Hindustan Zinc have traded ex-dividend seven times in the last years. The company had announced and gave dividend of Rs 13 in January 2023, Rs 26 in March 2023, Rs 7 in July 2023, Rs 6 in December 2023, Rs 10 in May 2024, Rs 19 in August 2024 and Rs 10 in June 2025. It has given a dividend of Rs 91 per share in the last three years.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects HindZinc's revenue to come in at Rs 1,228.3 crore, up 34.6 per cent YoY and 11.4 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 7,465.5 crore, up 55 per cent YoY and 23.3 per cent QoQ, with margins improving 591 bps sequentially to 61.1 per cent. Net profit is pegged at Rs 4,874.3 crore, up 62.3 per cent YoY and 25.1 per cent QoQ.

"We estimate zinc sales to increase by 4.1 per cent YoY, while lead and silver sales decline by 1.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent YoY during the quarter. We estimate Ebitda to increase, led by higher silver/zinc prices, partially offset by hedged quantities," it added.



Hindustan Zinc Target price

Systematix and Ventura Securities have a 'buy' rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 755 and Rs 829, respectively, while Geojit Financial Services gave it a 'hold' tag with a target price of Rs 688. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' rating on it with a target price of Rs 580. On the other hand, Kotak has a 'sell' rating on it with a target price of Rs 385.



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Hindustan Zinc shareholding

Vedanta Ltd, the promoter, owned 60.71 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc, while Government of India, through the President of India, owned 27.92 per cent stake in the company, as of March 31, 2026. Nearly 8.7 lakh retail investors own more than 15.06 crore equity shares, or 3.56 per cent stake, in the company as of the reported quarter.