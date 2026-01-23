Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) are in news today after the firm said it would its board would consider raising existing annual borrowing plan/programme for FY 2025-26 from Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore on January 29.

The company will also announce its Q3 earnings and consider declaration of third interim dividend to the shareholders for the Financial Year 2025-26 and fixation of record date.

HUDCO shares ended 2.07% higher at Rs 207.30 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 165.10 on BSE. HUDCO’s market cap rose to Rs 41,499 crore. HUDCO saw a turnover of Rs 3.25 crore on Thurday as 1.57 lakh shares changed hands on BSE.

"A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th January, 2026 inter-alia: i. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and nine-months period ended 31 st December, 2025; ii. To consider declaration of 3 rd interim dividend to the shareholders for the Financial Year 2025-26 and fixation of record date; and iii. To consider enhancement of existing annual borrowing plan/programme for FY 2025-26 from Rs.65,000 Crore to Rs.80,000 Crore, subject to the outstanding borrowings at any given point of time not exceeding the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders, said the firm.

HUDCO provides long-term finance for construction of houses for residential purposes and undertakes housing and urban development programmes in the country.