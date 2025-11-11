Top stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Britannia, Voda Idea, Glenmark, Hudco

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday on the back of positive sentiments led by strong Q2 earnings, renewed FIIs interest and resolution of US shutdown. BSE Sensex jumped 319.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 83,535.35, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 82.05 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 25,574.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening Tuesday, November 11, 2025:

Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, Biocon, Bosch, Awfis Space Solutions, Balrampur Chini, Bharat Forge, ConCor, Bikaji Foods, Hindustan Copper, Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharma, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Finolex Cables, Apeejay Park, RVNL, Godrej Industries, Thermax, Torrent Power and Trualt Bioenergy shall announce their results for September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Astral, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, Saregama India, Siyaram Silk Mills and Steelcast shall trade ex-dividend today.

Tata Motors: The autogrown major, formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles, is set to list on the BSE and NSE on November 12 following the implementation of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 4,949 crore, while revenue increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 10,785 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Its AUM increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 4.62 lakh crore, while NPAs rose on both net and gross levels.

Britannia Industries: Varun Berry has resigned as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective November 10. The company board has appointed Rakshit Hargave as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player's net loss narrowed to Rs 5,524.2 crore, lowered in 19 quarters, while revenue inched up at 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 11,194.7 crore for the three-months ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda increased 3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,685.1 crore, while margins improved to 41.9 per cent for the quarter. ARPU rose to Rs 180.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the company’s RYALTRIS Compound Nasal Spray (GSP 301 NS), which is used for the treatment of Allergic Rhinitis (AR) in adults and children.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation: The state-run housing finance player reported a net profit of Rs 709.8 crore, up 3 per cent YoY, while net interest income (NIIs) increased 31.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,050 crore in Q2FY25. HUDCO maintained robust asset quality, with a gross NPA ratio of 1.21 per cent and net NPA of 0.07 per cent.

Alkem Laboratories: The German Health Authority conducted an EU GMP inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility in Baddi during November 4–10, which concluded with no critical or major observations.

Power Mech Projects: The real estate player reported a 11.7 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 74.92 crore, while revenue rose 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,237.8 crore for July-September 2025 period. Ebitda increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 147.02 crore, while margins retreated marginally to 11.88 per cent for the quarter.

Doms Industries: The stationary products player's net profit soared 13.52 per cent YoY to Rs 58.26 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 567.9 crore, up 24 per cent YoY for September 2025 quarter. Ebitda improved 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 99.51 crore, while margins declined to 17.5 per cent.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions player reported a 339.4 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 9.14 crore, while revenue surged 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 176.3 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda nearly doubled to Rs 25.4 crore, while margins stood at 14.43 per cent. Vikran received letter of award (LoA) for 505MWAC solar project in Maharashtra of Rs 1,641.91 crore

Ather Energy: The two-wheeler player's net loss declined 154.1 per cent, while revenue increased 54.1 per cent YoY to Rs 898.9 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda loss came in at Rs 132.3 crore, down for the quarter.