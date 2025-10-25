HUDCO signs Rs 5,000 crore MoU with JNPA; all you need to know

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) would be in focus next week after the Navratna CPSE announced it has joined hands with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for financing major infrastructure projects.

In a filing with the stock exchanges on Friday, after market hours, the state-run company detailed the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JNPA, one of India's premier container handling ports.

The pact opens a new avenue for HUDCO, expanding its financing portfolio deeper into the critical port infrastructure sector.

According to the exchange notification, the agreement is valued at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore.

The purpose of the MoU, the filing stated, is "to establish and initiate cooperation for exploring collaboration in existing and upcoming infrastructure development and financing & refinancing of port infrastructure projects at JN port."

While the agreement is currently non-binding, it lays the groundwork for a significant financial collaboration, allowing HUDCO to fund or refinance a wide array of projects at the key port.

Shares of HUDCO ended 0.81 per cent lower at Rs 226.85 on Friday on the BSE, compared to its previous close of Rs 228.70. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 45,413 crore. The stock currently trades about 15 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 263.95.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 630.23 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year rise from Rs 557.75 crore in the same period last year. Sanctions soared 143 per cent to Rs 34,224 crore, reflecting strong demand momentum, while disbursements touched a record high of Rs 12,812 crore. The loan book, too, scaled a new peak at Rs 1,34,410 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year.