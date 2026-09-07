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HUL Capital Markets Day: No FY27 guidance shared; targets by CLSA, JPMorgan, UBS

HUL Capital Markets Day: No FY27 guidance shared; targets by CLSA, JPMorgan, UBS

HINDUNILVR1,973.40(0.58%)

CLSA suggested a 'Hold' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,804. Investec also suggested 'Hold' with a target of Rs 2,210. JPMorgan suggested 'overweight' with a target of Rs 2,425. UBS suggested 'Buy' with a target of 2,700.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 8:36 AM IST
HUL Capital Markets Day: No FY27 guidance shared; targets by CLSA, JPMorgan, UBSHUL share price target: What remains to be seen is the execution, consumer acceptance and the time taken to uplift the growth, Nomura said while suggesting a 'Buy' rating on the stock.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Priya Nair, in her maiden Capital Markets Day as CEO, outlined plans to revive growth after uninspiring growth seen over the past few years. Analysts noted that no FY27 guidance was shared, with the earlier indicated double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth guidance a notable absence. The operating profit margin (OPM) band was revised to 22-24 per cent from 22.5-23.5 per cent while the capex guidance was raised to 3 per cent of sales from 2 per cent earlier.

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CLSA suggested a 'Hold' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,804. Investec also suggested 'Hold' with a target of Rs 2,210. JPMorgan suggested 'Overweight' with a target of Rs 2,425. UBS suggested 'Buy' with a target of 2,700.

"We view her approach and solutions to the actual challenges faced in the past as more pragmatic. Her strategy is to drive 40 per cent growth from increased consumption through higher usage and premiumization by offering more benefits; 40 per cent from market-making by bringing in more users; 20 per cent from pivoting portfolio to high-growth new whitespaces/ formats," Nomura said.

What remains to be seen is the execution, consumer acceptance and the time taken to uplift the growth – the only area the company pulled back from sharing any guidance and withdrew the earlier stated guidance as well, it said while suggesting 'Buy' and a target of Rs 2,450. The target implied 24 per cent upside.

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Antique Stock Broking suggested 'Buy' on the stock with a target of 2,214.

MOFSL noted that HUL clocked a turnover of Rs 63,800 crore in FY26, with 21 brands surpassing the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Over 90 per cent of the turnover originated from categories where it holds the number one position, it said adding that more than 8,500 crore packs are sold annually and reach 90 lakh outlets and one or more HUL brands are used by 9 out of 10 Indian households.

MOFSL said HUL continued to focus on driving volume-led revenue growth. Despite concerns around rising crude prices and macro volatility, HUL believes it is well positioned to navigate the environment through commodity hedges, accelerated cost-saving initiatives, portfolio transformation strategies, and stronger omnichannel capabilities, it said.

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"The management remains optimistic about delivering better performance in FY27 vs FY26. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,400 (based on 40x on Sep’28E EPS)," MOFSL said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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