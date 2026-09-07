Will industry participate in the government's call for participation in indigenous SMR development?

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which operates nuclear power plants in the country, held consultative meetings with the industry and presented a roadmap for industry participation in the development of SMRs, said an industry spokesperson, part of the meeting.

“NPCIL is trying to get the private developer on board for financing this project. The development of SMR takes a lot of time and financial commitment. NPCIL and BARC have been developing this technology for the last four to five years, and it is still a work in progress. They have said it will be operational only by 2033-34,” said the spokesperson.

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The industry is also looking at foreign nuclear technology as part of its decarbonisation plan.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is India’s premier nuclear research facility. Globally, several players are involved in the development of SMRs at commercial scale. Presently, only

According to the World Nuclear Association, there are 133 SMR nuclear designs being developed by 88 developers in 21 countries. There are two operational SMRs in China and Russia.

SMR program

The Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) program in India, announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, aims to allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the design, development, and deployment of indigenous SMRs.

This initiative includes the 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200) and the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), with the goal of operationalizing at least five indigenous SMRs by 2033. Atomic Energy Commission has approved Tarapur, Maharashtra, as a site for BSMR-200 and SMR-55.

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BARC is also developing a High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) of up to 5 MWth capacity, which can be coupled with a suitable thermochemical cycle for hydrogen production. The program is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its nuclear energy capacity and contribute to sustainable energy solutions, including hydrogen production.

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The Department of Atomic Energy is encouraging Indian industry through knowledge-sharing and handholding for new SMR technologies, while simultaneously developing domestic nuclear vendors and strengthening the private-sector R&D ecosystem.

Critical components such as low-alloy steel forgings for reactor pressure vessels and reactivity control drive mechanisms have already been realised through domestic industry, while development of other critical equipment has also been initiated with domestic industry and start-ups.