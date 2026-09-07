Changed jobs frequently? You may have multiple PF accounts — here’s how to fix it

Why multiple PF accounts can arise

Ideally, changing jobs should not mean opening a new UAN. However, multiple UANs can sometimes be generated when employees move between employers. Different Member IDs may also be created under the same UAN for different employers.

In such cases, employees should identify their earlier PF accounts and transfer the accumulated balance to their current account. Consolidating these accounts can make retirement savings easier to track and help maintain continuity of the EPF service record.

How to check for multiple PF accounts

Employees can check their EPF employment history through the EPFO member portal.

After signing in with their UAN and password, they need to go to View and select Service History. The section displays the different PF Member IDs associated with their previous and current employers.

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Reviewing the list can help employees identify older accounts that may still contain PF balances.

How to transfer old PF money

Once an old account is identified, employees can initiate an online transfer through the EPFO member portal. After logging in, they need to select Online Services and then choose One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request).

The employee must verify the personal and current employment details shown on the portal. They can then enter their previous Member ID or old UAN to retrieve details of earlier PF accounts.

After selecting the old account or accounts to be transferred, the employee can request an OTP on their registered mobile number. The OTP must be entered, followed by checking the declaration box and submitting the request.

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The transfer request is then sent for online attestation and approval by either the previous or current employer, depending on the applicable process. EPFO subsequently processes the request and transfers the earlier PF balance to the current account.

ALSO READ: EPFO 2026: 8 key changes to PF rules covering withdrawals, claims, service and nomination

EPF Multiple Accounts: Quick Checklist

☐ Check your UAN: Make sure you are using the same UAN with your current employer.

Make sure you are using the same UAN with your current employer. ☐ Log in to EPFO: Sign in to the official EPFO Member Portal using your UAN and password.

Sign in to the official EPFO Member Portal using your UAN and password. ☐ Check Service History: Go to View → Service History .

Go to . ☐ Review Member IDs: Check the PF Member IDs linked to your previous and current employers.

Check the PF Member IDs linked to your previous and current employers. ☐ Identify old accounts: Look for PF accounts from previous jobs that have not been transferred.

Look for PF accounts from previous jobs that have not been transferred. ☐ Start the transfer: Go to Online Services → One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request) .

Go to . ☐ Enter old account details: Provide your previous Member ID or old UAN to fetch earlier PF accounts.

Provide your previous Member ID or old UAN to fetch earlier PF accounts. ☐ Select accounts: Choose the old PF account(s) you want to transfer.

Choose the old PF account(s) you want to transfer. ☐ Complete OTP verification: Request and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Request and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. ☐ Track the request: Use Track Claim Status to monitor the transfer. Processing can take around 10–15 working days, depending on verification and approval.

How long does PF transfer take?

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Employees can track the request through the Track Claim Status section on the EPFO portal. Processing can take around 10 to 15 working days, depending on verification and approval requirements.

Employees who have changed jobs multiple times should therefore check their service history periodically and ensure that old EPF accounts and balances are properly consolidated rather than leaving retirement savings scattered across different accounts.

DO READ: EPFO higher pension: Govt reveals 4 steps being taken to clear pending PF claims