Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty down 75 points; key levels to watch



GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures on the NSE International Exchange were 73.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, up at 23,975.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Monday. Asian shares rallied on Monday as the robust US jobs ​report was seen as positive for global growth. KOSPI and Hang Seng soared nearly 3 per cent each, while Hang Seng edged lower.

Advertisement

Wall Street dipped ​on Friday as a robust jobs report raised the probability that the US Fed will increase its key interest ‌rate at this month's monetary policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 272.51 points, or ‌0.51 per cent, to ⁠53,413.60, the S&P 500 lost 29.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,718.41 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 77.07 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 26,506.99.



Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Brent added 0.2 per cent to reach $96.45 a barrel, ​having climbed almost 10 per cent last week, while US crude rose 0.4 per cent to $91.85 a barrel. In currency markets, the dollar index got only a mild lift from the jobs report. The dollar index ⁠stood at ​99.135. In commodities, gold was steady at $4,426 an ounce, after finding support at $4,282 last week.



Amid the prevailing volatility, investors should avoid aggressively chasing short-term rallies and instead use meaningful declines to gradually accumulate fundamentally strong companies. Proper position sizing, disciplined risk management and a stock-specific approach will remain important until there is clarity on crude oil, monetary policy and geopolitical situation, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

Advertisement



FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,111.94 crore on Friday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 8,930.12 crore on a net-net basis. Foreign investors turned net sellers in the first week of September, pulling out Rs 7,443 crore.

FIIs stayed on the sell side for a third consecutive week during last week led by the quarterly MSCI index rebalancing, said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President of Research at Bajaj Broking. A sharp surge in crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investor sentiments, he said.



Nifty50, Sensex & India VIX outlook

The short-term market trend still appears weak, but if the market manages to trade above the 24,000/76800 mark, a pullback formation is likely to continue in the near future, said Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"Above 24,000/76800, the market could sustain positive momentum up to the 50 and 20 day SMA, or around 24,200/77400. Further upside could push the index to 24,350/77800. On the other hand, below 23,800/76100, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If the market falls below this level, it could retest the 23,600-23,500/75500-75200 zone," he said.

Advertisement

The broader outlook remains sideways to bearish, with the Sensex facing continued pressure below its key moving averages. Sustaining the 75,500–75,800 support zone will be crucial for stabilisation, while a recovery above 76,650–77,000 could provide some relief and improve the immediate trend, said Sachin Gupta, VP of Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking.

Nifty50 faces strong resistance in the 24,000–24,200 zone, which has now become a critical supply area for any sustained recovery. A decisive break below 23,800 could open the path toward 23,600 on the downside. Conversely, holding above this support level may allow for short-term consolidation within the broader downtrend, said Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Total call open interest stands at 19.75 crore contracts against Put Open Interest of 16.82 crore, translating into a PCR of 0.85, reflecting cautious and call-heavy positioning. India VIX declined sharply by 5.80 per cent to 10.68, indicating subdued volatility expectations despite the index's fragile technical setup, said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a small-bodied bearish candle with wicks on both sides on the daily chart, indicating indecision. The daily RSI remained neutral near the 50 mark, further highlighting the absence of strong directional momentum. The 56,900–56,800 zone is expected to serve as a crucial support area, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Advertisement

"A sustained hold above this region could maintain the ongoing consolidation phase. On the upside, the 57,800–57,900 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance area. A decisive breakout above this zone or a breakdown below 56,800 could mark the end of the current consolidation phase and trigger a meaningful directional move," it added.

The broader structure remains constructive, with Nifty Bank holding above its 21-week and 55-week EMAs, indicating underlying resilience despite limited momentum. Resistance is placed at 57,800, and a decisive breakout above this level could trigger an up move towards 58,250, said Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

"On the downside, 57,000 remains the immediate support, while a sustained break below this level could drag the index towards 56,600. Overall, Bank Nifty is likely to remain range-bound in the coming week, with a buy-on-dips approach preferred near key support levels," it added.