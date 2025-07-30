Hyundai Motor Q1 FY26 results: Profit slips 8% YoY to Rs 1,369 crore; revenue down 5%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported an 8.08 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit during the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). During the quarter, profit came at Rs 1,369.23 crore as against Rs 1,489.65 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The carmaker's revenue from operations slipped 5.37 per cent YoY to Rs 16,412.87 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 17,344.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director at HMIL, said, "We continued our stated strategy of 'Quality of Growth' in the first quarter of FY 2026 with balance between domestic exports, market share and profitability. This strategy helped us to sustain strong EBITDA margin of 13.3 per cent during the quarter, despite tough macro-economic environment. Moving forward, we anticipate gradual recovery in domestic demand sentiments, driven by onset of monsoon and festive season coupled with government policy measures, while on the exports front, we are confident to maintain a positive momentum, in line with our growth commitments."

The company has fixed August 5 as the record date for final dividend of Rs 21 per share.

On the stock-specific front, Hyundai Motors was last seen trading 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 2,081.40.

Around 16,000 shares changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 17,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 3.42 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,69,333.57 crore.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 43.52. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As of June 2025, Hyundai's promoters held an 82.50 per cent stake in the carmaker.

Separately, Nomura has given a 'Buy' rating on HMIL, setting a target price of Rs 2,291. The global brokerage expects Hyundai Motor's domestic sales to drop 4 per cent year-on-year to 47,000 units, while exports are projected to grow 6 per cent YoY. As a result, overall volumes are anticipated to decline by 1.6 per cent YoY.