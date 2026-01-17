ICICI Bank Q3 earnings: Profit down 4% to Rs 11,318 crore; MD & CEO gets 2-year extension

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11,317.86 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, marking a decline of 4 per cent from Rs 11,792.42 crore reported in the same period last year.

The private sector lender’s Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a steady rise, climbing 7.7 per cent to Rs 21,932.2 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 20,371 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at Rs 23,758 crore, while the Net NPA was reported at Rs 5,732 crore for the quarter. The Gross NPA ratio improved to 1.53 per cent at December 31, 2025, down from 1.96 per cent a year ago. Similarly, the Net NPA ratio tightened to 0.37 per cent from 0.42 per cent in the previous year.

Provisions (excluding tax) more than doubled to Rs 2,556 crore in Q3-2026, against Rs 1,227 crore in Q3-2025. This sharp rise includes a specific standard asset provision of Rs 1,283 crore.

In its exchange filing, the bank explained that following an annual supervisory review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed it to make this additional provision for a portfolio of agricultural priority sector credit facilities.

These facilities were found to be not fully compliant with regulatory requirements for classification as agricultural priority sector lending, although the bank clarified there is no change in the asset classification or repayment behaviour of these borrowers.

The company board approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

Bakhshi, whose current tenure was set to end on October 3, 2026, has been granted an extension of two years. His new term will be effective from October 4, 2026, to October 3, 2028, subject to necessary approvals from the RBI and shareholders.

Additionally, Executive Director Ajay Kumar Gupta also received a two-year extension, with his term now proposed to run from November 27, 2026, to November 26, 2028.