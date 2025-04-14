ICICI Pru Life Insurance Q4 results: Check earnings date, preview, target price & more

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The private insurance player is likely to report a decent set of numbers on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis on the account of financial year closure, but year-on-year (YoY) growth may remain mixed.

Analysts tracking the stock believe that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance may report a double digit growth in revenue and new premium on a yearly basis, while margins for the new business products may contract around 200 basis points. Ebtida margin may also be a marginal contraction for the reported quarter as per the analysts' estimates.



ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has seen strong growth (21 per cent YoY YTD February 2025) driven by new launches in ULIP/ annuity segment (Platinum, GPP Flexi), said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. "While the company highlighted a limited impact of SV guidelines in Q3, we expect absolute costs to be high as it invests in the franchise," it said.



Nirmal Bang is expecting annualized premium equivalent (APE) to come in at Rs 4,4302 crore in March 2025 quarter, up 22.6 per cent YoY and 81.7 per cent QoQ. Value of new business (VNB) at Rs 865.8 crore, up 11.6 per cent YoY and 67.5 per cent QoQ. However, VNB margin may contract 170-200 bps. Nirmal Bang has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700.



Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company settled at Rs 553.10 on Friday, falling 2.70 per cent for the day. The company's total market capitalization stood slightly below Rs 80,000 crore mark. The stock has fallen nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 795 apiece, hit in October 2024.



Nuvama Institutional Equities is expecting ICICI Prudential to report an APE of Rs 3,988.4 crore, up 10 per cent YoY and 64 per cent QoQ. VNB is seen at Rs 919.3 crore, up 18 per cent YoY and 78 per cent QoQ, while VNB margin is seen at 23 per cent. "Management commentary on growth in protection and pension products will be watched for along with guidance on any change in ICICI Bank's strategy. Focus will be on margins for H2 and beyond," it said.



Elara Capital is penciling in revenue of Rs 3,718.4 crore in the fourth quarter of current fiscal, up 4.6 per cent YoY and 55.1 per cent QoQ. It is expecting net profit at Rs 813 crore for the reported period, up 4.8 per cent QoQ and 57.3 per cent YoY. It said that companies with higher share of ULIP, such as ICICI Prudential Life, are expected to deliver weak growth, visible in decline in February 2025 APE and retail weighted received premium (RWRP).



B&K Securities is expecting ICICI Pru to report a revenue of Rs 3,216.4 crore in Q4FY25, up 12 per cent YoY and 52.6 per cent QoQ. Ebitda margin is likely to come in at 21.8 per cent for the quarter, marginally up on a yearly basis. Adjusted PAT is seen at Rs 744.4 crore, up 44 per cent YoY but down 4.1 per cent QoQ. It currently has a 'buy' rating on the stock.