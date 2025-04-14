YES Bank, Mazagon Dock, IREDA: Q4 results, dividend, spin-off among key corporate actions this week

Select buzzing stocks shall be under the spotlight in the new week as the Indian stock markets shall kick-off for trading on Tuesday. The truncated-week shall have only three trading sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the Indian stock markets shall remain closed on Monday on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti and on Friday on the account of Good Friday.

Despite a holiday-ridden short week, there shall be no dearth corporate actions at Dalal Street this week. This includes quarterly results from some of the biggest Dalal Street names, along with dividend, stock splits, business spin off and rights issue for the investors.



Q4 results: Holiday-ridden Monday will see no major Q4 results, while companies including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, IREDA and GM Breweries will announce their results on Tuesday. Wipro, Angel One, Manappuram Finance, Swarag Engines, Cellecor Gadgets and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure will announce their earnings on Wednesday.



Thursday will see the earnings by Infosys, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Tata Elxsi and holiday driven Friday will host earnings from Mastek. Three major private lenders including YES Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will share their Q4 earnings on Saturday.



Dividends: Shares of Energy Infrastructure Trust and recently listed Hexaware Technologies shall trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, while shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-date for dividend on Wednesday. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India shares will trade ex-date for dividend on Thursday.



Rights issues: Five companies including Remedium Lifecare, OneSource Industries and Ventures, Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Tirupati Tyres and Unison Metals shall trade ex-date for rights this week.



Stock Split: Shares of two companies- Kapil Raj Finance and Akme Fintrade (India)- shall trade ex-split today. Former one shall trade ex-date for split on Tuesday, while the latter one on Thursday.