IDBI Bank Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 17%, NII falls to Rs 3,166 crore

IDBI Bank Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 17%, NII falls to Rs 3,166 crore

IDBI Bank Q1 earnings: The bank reported a 16.8% increase in net profit to Rs 2,007 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 1719.3 crore in the same quarter last year

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025 4:11 PM IST
IDBI Bank Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 17%, NII falls to Rs 3,166 crore Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio slightly improved to 2.93% from 2.98% in March, whereas the Net NPAs increased marginally to 0.21% from 0.15% over the same period.
SUMMARY
  • IDBI Bank’s net profit increased to ₹2,007.4 crore in the quarter
  • Net interest income declined by 2% to ₹3,165.8 crore impacting core income
  • Gross NPA ratio improved slightly to 2.93% from 2.98% in March

Shares of IDBI Bank fell by 1.37% to Rs 97.25 following the announcement of its quarterly results, even though the stock has risen 27% this year. The bank reported a 16.8% increase in net profit to Rs 2,007 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 1719.3 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net Interest Income (NII) declined by 2% to Rs 3,165.8 crore in Q1 from the previous year's Rs 3232.8 crore, impacting the core income adversely. Despite the fall in NII, the bank's overall performance reflects its strategic focus on boosting profitability.

Advertisement

Asset quality trends for IDBI Bank showed mixed results. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio slightly improved to 2.93% from 2.98% in March, whereas the Net NPAs increased marginally to 0.21% from 0.15% over the same period. Additionally, the Net Interest Margin contracted by 50 basis points to 3.68% from 4.18% a year ago, indicating pressure on the bank's income generation efficiency.

This contraction could be attributed to tighter lending margins in a competitive market. Despite these challenges, the bank's Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 2.01%, up by 18 basis points year-on-year, suggesting better asset utilisation and management.

The quarter also saw a boost in the lender's bottom line due to a provision write-back of  Rs 385.3 crore, in contrast to the previous quarter's write-back of Rs 2,759.37 crore. Overall, while the stock's decline reflects investor concerns over declining NII, the improved profit and RoA suggest a resilient financial performance. The ongoing uncertainty in asset quality and income margins may continue to influence the bank's market position in the short term. Future market dynamics and regulatory changes could further shape IDBI Bank’s strategic outlook, affecting its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 4:11 PM IST
