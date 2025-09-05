IDFC First Bank, Havells, KEI Industries: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Thursday as the profit booking emerged after market gave its thumbs to GST rate cuts. However, ongoing tariff threats from the US exerted a negative impact on the markets. BSE Sensex gained 150.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 80,718.01, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 19.25 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 24,734.30 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Havells India, KEI Industries and IDFC First Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



KEI Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,890

KEI Industries is exhibiting strong bullish momentum as it trades in an ascending channel and recently witnessed a breakout on the daily chart, marked by the formation of a Marubozu candle. The stock is comfortably placed above its 21 day and 55 day EMAs, highlighting sustained strength and trend continuation. Moreover, the MACD has turned positive, confirming renewed upward momentum. The overall technical structure remains robust, indicating potential for further upside in the coming sessions, with momentum clearly favoring the bulls.



IDFC First Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 80-84 | Stop Loss: Rs 68

IDFC First Bank has registered a decisive breakout from a rectangle pattern on the daily timeframe, reaffirming continuation of the broader uptrend. The move was backed by healthy volume, underscoring strong buying interest. Price action has reclaimed key moving averages, aligning short and midterm momentum in favour of the bulls. RSI’s upward slope reflects improving strength, while MACD shows signs of a positive shift. The overall structure highlights renewed momentum and positions the stock for sustained upside.



Havells India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,680-1,730 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,520

Havells has given a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, signalling a bullish reversal. The stock has also reclaimed all its key EMAs, reinforcing underlying strength. Price action shows renewed momentum with higher volumes adding conviction to the breakout. RSI is trending upward, indicating improving buying strength, while MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover, further supporting the positive view. Overall, the structure suggests the start of a fresh upside move after consolidation.