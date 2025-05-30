IFCI shares halt 5-session climb, slip 7% today; here's what tech chart indicate

Shares of state-run IFCI Ltd paused their stellar five-session uptrend in Friday's trade, slipping 7.05 per cent to hit a low of Rs 66.71. The stock was last seen trading 6.26 per cent down at Rs 67.28. Despite this, it has gained 59.17 per cent in a month.

On technical setup, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 74.51. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a negative price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 1458.30 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 18.74. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)0.05 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)1.29. According to Trendlyne data, IFCI has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that after such a substantial rally, the possibility of profit-taking cannot be ruled out. "The immediate support levels have shifted to the subzone of Rs 62-60, followed by a support range of Rs 58-55. Conversely, the Rs 70-75 zone presents a robust resistance level in the near term," he also said.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), said immediate support for IFCI will be at Rs 65.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran advised investors to consider booking profits.

IFCI is a state-owned NBFC and the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in it as of March 2025.