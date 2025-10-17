Indiamart Intermesh Q2 results: Profit plunges 39% to Rs 83 crore; what management says

Indiamart Intermesh on Friday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 82.70 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 135.10 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 391 crore, driven by improved realisation from paying suppliers. EBITDA stood at Rs 130 crore, down 4 per cent YoY, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 33 per cent.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 360 crore, while collections from customers grew 8 per cent to Rs 365 crore. Deferred revenue as of September 30, 2025, rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,633 crore. Standalone Ebitda came in at Rs 115 crore, translating into a margin of 32 per cent.

During the quarter, Indiamart registered 3.1 crore unique business enquiries, up 12 per cent YoY. Supplier storefronts rose 6 per cent to 86 lakh, while paying suppliers increased by 4,000 sequentially to 2.22 lakh.

Commenting on the performance, Dinesh Agarwal, CEO of Indiamart Intermesh, said the company remains focused on sustaining its growth momentum by enhancing user experience, deepening engagement between buyers and suppliers, and strengthening the platform’s reliability. “With a sound business model and growing digital adoption among enterprises, we continue to focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” he added.

Indiamart will host an earnings webinar for investors and analysts on October 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM IST, where senior management will discuss the quarterly performance and business outlook.