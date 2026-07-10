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Indian Bank share price spikes 9% post Q1 results; here's why

Indian Bank share price spikes 9% post Q1 results; here's why

Indian Bank said its domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.41 epr cent in June 2026 quarter from 3.35 per cent in June 2025 quarter.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 1:21 PM IST
Indian Bank share price spikes 9% post Q1 results; here's whyIndian Bank reported an improvement in its operating efficiency during June 2026, with the cost-to-income ratio declining 98 basis points to 44.80 per cent.

In a knee-jerk reaction to better-than-expected June quarter results, shares of Indian Bank Ltd surged 9 per cent in Friday's trade, trimming the PSU lender's three-month slide to 10.78 per cent. Indian Bank said its net profit jumped 10.09 per cent YoY to Rs 3,273 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 2,973 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 16.92 per cent YoY to Rs 7,435 crore in the June quarter against Rs 6,359 crore YoY.

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The stock gained as Indian Bank said its domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.41 epr cent in June 2026 quarter from 3.35 per cent in June 2025 quarter.

Indian Bank reported an improvement in its operating efficiency during June 2026, with the cost-to-income ratio declining 98 basis points to 44.80 per cent. The bank's cost of deposits fell 34 basis points to 4.80 per cent from 5.14 per cent a year ago, while the cost of funds declined 40 basis points to 4.83 per cent from 5.23 per cent. Yield on investments stood at 6.96 per cent.

Overall, operating profit improved 16.50 per cent YoY to Rs 5557 crore in the first quarter against Rs 4,770 crore in the first quarter of last year.

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The lender's business growth remained healthy, with gross advances rising 13.89 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,84,623 crore in June 2026 from Rs 6,01,147 crore in the year-ago period. Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances increased 14.80 per cent to Rs 4,16,992 crore from Rs 3,63,221 crore, with the segment contributing 66 per cent to gross domestic advances. Retail, agriculture and MSME advances grew 18.74 per cent, 9.96 per cent and 17.03 per cent year-on-year, respectively, while home loans, including mortgages, rose 13.36 per cent.

Priority sector advances stood at Rs 2,36,720 crore, accounting for 45.36 per cent of adjusted net bank credit, comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 40 per cent. Total deposits increased 13.47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,44,578 crore from Rs 7,44,289 crore. The domestic CASA ratio improved to 39.73 per cent from 38.97 per cent a year ago, while the credit-deposit ratio rose to 81.06 per cent from 80.77 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 1:10 PM IST
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