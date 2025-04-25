IEX shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend announcement

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) are in news today after the firm posted a Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering an increase of over 21% to Rs 117.11 crore compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

The total income for this period also witnessed an increase, reaching Rs 174.59 crore from Rs 149.28 crore in the year-ago period. This upward trend in revenue is primarily attributed to higher trading volumes and increased demand. For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 429.16 crore, up from Rs 350.78 crore in the preceding financial year, while total income climbed to Rs 657.36 crore from Rs 550.84 crore.

In a move to reward its shareholders, the IEX board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ending March 2025. The eligibility of shareholders for this dividend will be determined based on the 'record date', which is set for May 16, 2025. According to the company, "'record date' to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of final dividend, it said." If approved in the upcoming annual general meeting, the dividend will be distributed within 30 days of approval. IEX also marked a milestone in Q4 FY25 by achieving the highest-ever quarterly traded electricity volume of 31.7 billion units, reflecting an 18.1% year-on-year increase.

IEX's trading performance included an impressive 108% increase in the trade of renewable energy certificates (RECs), with a record 68 lakh RECs traded in the quarter. Additionally, standalone profit after tax for Q4 FY25 rose by 17.8% to Rs 112 crore, up from Rs 95.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

These results underscore IEX's robust market presence and its ability to leverage growing demand in the energy trading sector.