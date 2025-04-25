Top stocks to watch: RIL, Axis Bank, TechM, BHEL, Wipro, RITES, Power Grid, SBI LIfe, IEX & Gensol

Indian benchmark indices snapped the 7-day winning run and settled lower on Thursday amid the volatility due to April series expiry and profit booking. BSE Sensex fell 315.06 points, or 0.39 per cent to end at 79,801.43, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 82.25 points, or 0.34 per cent to close at 24,246.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 24, 2025:

Q4 results today: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Zinc, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, Colgate Palmolive, Llyods Metals & Energy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, L&T Finance and Bank of Maharashtra are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Muthoot Finance and Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend, while shares of Ami Organics will trade ex-split.



Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 0.2 per cent YoY fall in its net profit to Rs 7,115.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while its net interest income rose 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 13,810.5 crore. Gross NPA dropped to 1.28 per cent, while net NPAs declined to 0.33 per cent.

Power Grid Corporation: The state-run power company’s subsidiary, POWERGRID Energy Services, has put an 85 MW solar PV power plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, into commercial operation effective April 24.



Tech Mahindra: The IT solutions player reported a 18.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 1,166.7 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Revenue rose 0.7 per cent to Rs 13,384 crore. Ebit increased 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,405.3 crore, while Ebit margins expanded to 10.5 per cent.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has announced the launch of its GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, aimed at accelerating AI innovation.



SBI Life Insurance Company: The private life insurer reported a marginal rise of 0.3 per cent YoY to Rs 813.5 crore for January-March 2025 period. Its net premium income fell 5 per cent YoY to Rs 23,860.7 crore, while net commission grew 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 997.8 crore for the quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major reported a minor fire incident on a garbage heap at its Bhopal unit. The situation was promptly attended to by the CISF fire team, with additional support from municipal fire tenders and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team. The fire was contained within the plantation area, and there was no damage.



L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions player reported a 3.5 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 311.1 crore, while revenue increased 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,982.4 crore. Ebit dropped 6.6 per cent, while margins fell to 13.2 per cent. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 38 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.



RITES: The railways company has received a work order worth Rs 28 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) for detailed engineering and project management consultancy services for the rail connectivity work related to the proposed Phase-II SILO at the Lakhanpur area of MCL.



Indian Energy Exchange: The utility bourse reported a 21.1 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 117.1 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2025, while revenue increased 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 142.2 crore for the period.

Marcrotech Developers: The real estate players net profit soared 38.4 per cent YoY to Rs 922.8 crore in Q4FY25, while revenue increased 5.1 per cent to Rs 4,224.3 crore. The company board also announced a final dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.



Container Corporation of India: The railway logistics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) to develop LNG infrastructure at various CONCOR terminals across India, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted LNG fuel supply for CONCOR’s road transportation requirements.



Cyient: The midcap IT firm reported a 39.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 170.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while its revenue fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,909.2 crore. The company board declared a dividend of Rs 14 per share for the shareholders.



Bannari Amman Spinning Mills: The textile company's board has approved a rights issue of 1.50 crore equity shares worth Rs 40.71 crore, with the issue price fixed at Rs 27 per share. The rights issue will open on May 13 and close on May 26.



Gujarat Industries Power Company: The smallcap power generation company has commissioned the first phase of a 25 MW group captive solar project out of a total planned 75 MW at Vastan.

Gensol Engineering: The troubled solar energy firm's promoters Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi were detained by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) amid charges of alleged financial misconduct and diversion of funds.