This Jhunjhunwala stock tumbles 6% post Q4 earnings, here are fresh price targets  

Shares of Indian Hotels Company closed 6% lower on Tuesday after the Tata Group firm announced its Q4 and fiscal earnings. Indian Hotels shares closed 6.09 per cent lower at Rs 752.95 against the previous close of Rs 801.80. Indian Hotels stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has risen 32 percent in a year.

Total 4.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 32.26 crore on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm fell to Rs 1.07 lakh crore on BSE.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 2.87 crore shares or 2.02 per cent stake in Indian Hotels in the March 2025 quarter.

In the last quarter, IHCL’s standalone net profit climbed 30.4 percent to Rs 481 crore on a year on year basis. Revenue from operations also climbed 10 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,476 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) climbed 30 percent to Rs 918 crore, and the EBITDA margin was 36.9 percent.

The board of the firm recommended a dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share (each share having a face value of Rs 1). This will be confirmed during the upcoming annual general meeting.

YES Securities has a price target of Rs 835 on the stock post Q4 earnings.

"Though IHCL can benefit from the muted supply in key markets and robust demand trend, upside from current levels may be limited in the medium-term. Hence, we downgrade the stock to NEUTRAL with TP of Rs 835," said YES Securities.

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 900 on the Tata Group stock. Earlier, the price target stood at Rs 950 per share.

"The upcoming fiscal year is expected to benefit from additional wedding dates (74 auspicious days in CY26) and continuous growth in MICE events, including Mahakumbh, Coldplay concerts, and a revival in FTAs to pre-COVID levels. Coupled with the ongoing supplydemand mismatch, these factors are likely to boost occupancies in FY26E further and sustain momentum in ARR and RevPAR. We maintain our BUY rating With TP of Rs 900/share," said the brokerage.

JM Financial has assigned a price target of Rs 765 per share with a buy call.

The brokerage said management guided double-digit growth in revenue while maintaining stability in margins.

"We estimate 12 per cent revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY25-28E and retain our HOLD rating with an SoTP based target price of Rs 765/share based on 29 times March 2027 EV/Ebitda," JM Financial said.

Antique Stock Broking has a price target of Rs 750 on the stock.

"The company began FY26 on a strong note with the consolidated revenue in April 2025 growing by approximately 17 per cent YoY, and expects 1Q to remain strong. Following the results, we keep our estimates largely unchanged and retain HOLD rating with a target of Rs 750," Antique Stock Broking said.

MOFSL has a strong outlook for IHCL amid healthy traction in both the core business and as well as the new and reimagined businesses. The brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 940 on the stock.

It expects the strong momentum to continue in the medium term, led by significant potential in FTA growth, over 70 wedding dates spread evenly through the year, a strong room addition pipeline (15,900 rooms), large planned renovations in key assets and increased domestic travel led by social events.

About the Company

Indian Hotels is engaged in short-term accommodation activities, and restaurants and mobile food service activities. The company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, palaces and resorts under various brands, including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, The Gateway, Ginger, Expressions, ama Stays and Trails and TajSATS.The Tata Group's hospitality arm also operates restaurants, food and beverage business under Golden Dragon, Wasabi by Morimoto, Thai Pavilion, House of Ming and Shamiana brands.