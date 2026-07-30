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Indian stock market impact: What rising September Fed rate hike bets mean

Indian stock market impact: What rising September Fed rate hike bets mean

Fed outcome: The split Fed decision indicates that a rate hike may come soon, warned VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments. The development  sent US bond yields and US stocks tumbling overnight. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 10:58 AM IST
Indian stock market impact: What rising September Fed rate hike bets meanIf Fed decides to tighten policy going forward, it could support the US dollar and weigh on commodities and emerging market assets.

The US Fed Chairmain Kevin Warsh-led FOMC kept the US interest rate unchanged at 3.5–3.75 per cent overnight. While this was largely in line with expectations, bets for a September rate hike has increased. Analysts were quick to point out that Thursday's was a 9-3 split decision with three FOMC members voting for a rate hike to control inflation.

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This split decision indicates that a rate hike may come soon, warned VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments. The development  sent US bond yields and US stocks tumbling overnight.

While Asian markets, including India, chose to ignore the development, analysts said US bond yields and the dollar index are something investors should be tracking closely. At last count, the US-10 year yields stood at 4.7 per cent.

Ankita Pathak, Head – Global Investments, Ionic Asset noted that the new Fed Chair has actively refrained from providing forward guidance and instead expects the markets to provide signals of the evolving macroeconomic situation.The differing views within the Committee highlight the uncertainty around the inflation outlook, reinforcing the Fed's data-dependent approach in the coming months, he said.

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"If Fed decides to tighten policy going forward, it could support the US dollar and weigh on commodities and emerging market assets," Pathak said.

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct said the immediate impact on Indina market is likely to be sentiment-driven rather than structural as elevated US yields could keep foreign portfolio flows volatile. Sectors with premium valuations may witness intermittent profit-taking," he said.

Data showed FPI net flows into India turned positive at Rs 9,613 crore in July after four months  of persistent selling. That positive trend could be at risk. Palviya, however, feels that India's strong domestic macro fundamentals, resilient earnings outlook and healthy liquidity should help cushion such an impact.

JM Financial said the Fed’s hawkish commentary mated with inaction dented its credibility. "Markets are now factoring in 57 per cent chance of a rate hike in Sep’26. We believe that a rate hike will be pushed to December 2026; until then, we think policy tightening should be carried out through the liquidity route," the brokerage said.

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Palviya advised investors to closely monitor US bond yields, dollar movement and crude oil prices, which together will determine the near-term direction of Indian equities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 10:58 AM IST
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