Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note; analyst shares trading strategy

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 482.75 lakh crore.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The Indian market construct indicates a breakout trend. But the potential breakout is being constrained by many headwinds. The spike in Brent crude again to near $90 following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict is a strong headwind. Market is likely to respond differently since the sell off in chip stocks and FPIs turning buyers in India, so far in July, are turning favourable for Indian market. KOSPI is down 31 % during the last one month and FPIs have turned big sellers in chip stocks. Indian economy continues to be resilient and this will provide fundamental support to the market."

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Trading strategy

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "For day traders, the 20-day SMA zone of 24,100/77,300, followed by 24,150/77,500, will be crucial support levels. As long as the market sustains above these levels, the prevailing uptrend is likely to continue. On the upside, the Nifty could move towards the 24,400–24,500 range, while the Sensex may advance to 78,000–78,300. However, a move below 24,100/77,300 would weaken the current bullish structure.

Strategy: Use the ongoing pullback to reduce weak long positions in the 24,240–24,350 zone. Fresh buying should be considered selectively on declines toward the 24000–23,900 support area, where the risk-reward profile appears more favourable.

Key risk

Elevated crude oil prices continue to pose a significant macroeconomic risk. Brent crude settled above $88 per barrel as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of supply disruptions, intensifying inflationary pressures for oil-importing economies such as India.

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Although Wall Street ended the previous session on a weak note, Asian equities began the day on a positive trajectory, led by a sharp rebound in Japan's Nikkei, which surged more than 1,300 points.

Previous session

Sensex rose 888.68 points or 1.16 percent at 77,654.60 and Nifty gained 264.85 points or 1.10 percent at 24,250.20.