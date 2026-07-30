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Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note; analyst shares trading strategy

Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note; analyst shares trading strategy

Stock market today: IT stocks were the top gainers with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Technologies rising up to 2.68% on Sensex. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 9:40 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note; analyst shares trading strategyStocks such as Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Eternal, IndiGo, BEL, ICICI Bank were the top losers today, falling up to 3%. 

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note amid mixed trend in the global market.

IT stocks were the top gainers with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Technologies rising up to 2.68% on Sensex. 
Sensex rose 26 pts to 77681 and Nifty gained 18 pts to 24,267. Stocks such as Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Eternal, IndiGo, BEL, ICICI Bank were the top losers today, falling up to 3%.

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Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 482.75 lakh crore.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The Indian market construct indicates a breakout trend. But the potential breakout is being constrained by many headwinds. The spike in Brent crude again to near $90 following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict is a strong headwind. Market is likely to respond differently since the sell off in chip stocks and FPIs turning buyers in India, so far in July, are turning favourable for Indian market. KOSPI is down 31 % during the last one month and FPIs have turned big sellers in chip stocks. Indian economy continues to be resilient and this will provide fundamental support to the market."

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Trading strategy 

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "For day traders, the 20-day SMA zone of 24,100/77,300, followed by 24,150/77,500, will be crucial support levels. As long as the market sustains above these levels, the prevailing uptrend is likely to continue. On the upside, the Nifty could move towards the 24,400–24,500 range, while the Sensex may advance to 78,000–78,300. However, a move below 24,100/77,300 would weaken the current bullish structure.

Strategy: Use the ongoing pullback to reduce weak long positions in the 24,240–24,350 zone. Fresh buying should be considered selectively on declines toward the 24000–23,900 support area, where the risk-reward profile appears more favourable.

Key risk 

Elevated crude oil prices continue to pose a significant macroeconomic risk. Brent crude settled above $88 per barrel as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of supply disruptions, intensifying inflationary pressures for oil-importing economies such as India.

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Although Wall Street ended the previous session on a weak note, Asian equities began the day on a positive trajectory, led by a sharp rebound in Japan's Nikkei, which surged more than 1,300 points.

Previous session 

Sensex rose 888.68 points or 1.16 percent at 77,654.60 and Nifty gained 264.85 points or 1.10 percent at 24,250.20.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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