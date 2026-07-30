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'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

From viral one-liners to heated debates over VFX and casting, here's what X users are really saying about India's most-awaited mythological epic.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 10:01 AM IST
'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming filmNetizens were mighty impressed by Yash's portrayal of Ravana

Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana" trailer is here — and the reactions are pouring in fast. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama alongside Yash as Ravana, with the film backed by a Hans Zimmer-AR Rahman score and a two-part Diwali release plan. But it's the performances splitting opinion: Yash's Ravana is being called the trailer's standout moment, while Ranbir's Rama is getting a more mixed response online.

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From viral one-liners to heated debates over VFX and casting, here's what X users are really saying about India's most-awaited mythological epic.

DON'T MISS | Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, Yash’s Raavan set the stage for an epic battle; Watch here

Netizens were mighty impressed by Yash's portrayal of Ravana, with some even claiming he will get the loudest cheers in theatres. A user even said that everything else except Yash feels like a complete misfire.

"YASH IS EPIC and has REDEFINED the TERM CALLED SCREEN PRESENCE in #RamayanaTrailer. Literally speaking, he is looking like a CRAZY BEAST who is there to EAT EVERYONE, gonna get LOUDEST CHEERS despite playing the MOST EVIL CHARACTER. UNIMAGINABLE AURA HERE (sic)," a user said.

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A second user noted, "What an amazing dominance of Yash in the trailer. But the depth of the voice does not matching with the role and the aura. CGI of Rakshas so needs some more polishing (sic)."

"YASH did to RANBIR what RANVEER did to SHAHID in Padmavat trailer," a third user wrote.

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A fourth user said, "Except #Yash as #Ravana... everything else feels like a complete misfire. The frames and dubbing feel more like a 'Telugu-dubbed Hindi serial'. ₹2000 Cr? REALLY?"

Others, however, felt that Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and the dialogues left much to be desired.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is based on the ancient Hindu text Ramayana and is the first part of a two-part series. Mounted at a budget of ₹2,600-4,000 crore, the film is the most expensive Indian film ever.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sheeba Chaddha in significant roles. Ramayana is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2026, ahead of Diwali.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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