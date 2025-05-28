Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as Board chairperson

IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as Board chairperson

Vikram Singh Mehta has taken over as Chairman of the Board for IndiGo, succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran, after serving as a Member of the Board since May 2022.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 28, 2025 3:52 PM IST
IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as Board chairpersonInterGlobe Aviation Ltd is the parent firm of full-service carrier IndiGo.
SUMMARY
  • Mehta's appointment follows Venkataramani Sumantran's five-year leadership stint
  • He has extensive public and private sector experience
  • Mehta previously chaired Shell India and Brookings India

Vikram Singh Mehta has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board for IndiGo, India’s largest airline. He has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, since May 2022. Mehta takes over from Venkataramani Sumantran.

Sumantran's tenure as Chairman concluded after five years, during which he navigated IndiGo through a period of robust recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, the airline experienced significant growth and strengthened its market position. Mehta's leadership is now anticipated to continue this trajectory.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mehta brings with him a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors. He began his career in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1978, later transitioning to the corporate world where he made significant contributions. He is currently the Chairman of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress and has previously served as the Executive Chairman of Brookings India.

In the corporate arena, Mehta has held influential positions, including Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals in Egypt. His experience is expected to provide strategic insight and vision to IndiGo’s board.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Mehta has been recognised for his contributions to business and governance. He was named the "Businessman of the Year" by Asia House in 2010 and "Best Independent Director" in India in 2016 by the Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability.

Advertisement

Mehta’s academic credentials are formidable. He is a Mathematics graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and holds two Master’s degrees: one in Politics and Economics from Oxford University, and another in Energy Economics from Tufts University.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 28, 2025 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today