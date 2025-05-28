IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as Board chairperson

Vikram Singh Mehta has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board for IndiGo, India’s largest airline. He has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, since May 2022. Mehta takes over from Venkataramani Sumantran.

Sumantran's tenure as Chairman concluded after five years, during which he navigated IndiGo through a period of robust recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, the airline experienced significant growth and strengthened its market position. Mehta's leadership is now anticipated to continue this trajectory.

Mehta brings with him a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors. He began his career in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1978, later transitioning to the corporate world where he made significant contributions. He is currently the Chairman of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress and has previously served as the Executive Chairman of Brookings India.

In the corporate arena, Mehta has held influential positions, including Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals in Egypt. His experience is expected to provide strategic insight and vision to IndiGo’s board.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Mehta has been recognised for his contributions to business and governance. He was named the "Businessman of the Year" by Asia House in 2010 and "Best Independent Director" in India in 2016 by the Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability.

Mehta’s academic credentials are formidable. He is a Mathematics graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and holds two Master’s degrees: one in Politics and Economics from Oxford University, and another in Energy Economics from Tufts University.