IndusInd Bank, BSE, SAIL among 5 stocks in F&O ban list today

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd, SAIL Ltd, BSE Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are under NSE's F&O ban list on Monday, March 17. Derivative contracts in these five stocks are banned, as they breached 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Traders would not be permitted to open fresh or new positions in the stocks but would be allowed to reduce positions via squaring off. The prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the scrips fall below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

IndusInd Bank lost 26 per cent of its market capitalisation in the past five sessions amid concerns over accounting discrepancy, and also due to the extension of its CEO's term by the RBI by just one year against a request of three years. The stock was also put under short term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) - Stage 1 by the NSE.

The RBI, however, in a release suggested the bank is well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory. It said IndusInd Bank maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.46 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 70.20 per cent. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank was at 113 per cent as on March 9, 2025, as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.

"The board and the management have been directed by RBI to have the remedial action completed fully during the current quarter viz., Q4FY25, after making required disclosures to all stakeholders. As such, there is no need for depositors to react to the speculative reports at this juncture," it said.

In the case of BSE, the stock was down 5 per cent in the past five sessions and has lost one-fourth of its value in one month. BSE's peer NSE recently changed the expiry day for its derivative contracts to Monday, which is one day prior to that of BSE. Nuvama felt the move should lower volumes for the industry, as trading avenues for retail traders, who are typically more active closer to expiry, will reduce. Nuvama said the move will potentially help NSE reclaim its previous market share of 83.6 per cent, last seen in December 2024.

SAIL shares are down 5 per cent in the last five sessions against 1.38 per cent drop for Tata Steel, 1.56 per cent fall in JSW Steel and 3.23 per cent decline in Jindal Steel.

Manappuram Finance shares are down 0.83 per cent in the past five sessions.