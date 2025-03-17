Top stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, DRL, Alkem Labs, KPIT Tech & Quality Power

Indian benchmark indices continued to settle lower on Thursday and ended the truncated week on a muted note, amid weak global cues. BSE Sensex declined 200.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 73,828.91. On other hand, NSE's Nifty50 shed 73.30 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 22,397.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 17, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Brace Port Logistics will trade ex-dividend, while shares Sika Interplant Systems shall trade ex-dividend today.



Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The recently listed power utility player reported a 23 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 13.83 crore in the December 2024 quarter. However, its revenue declined 48.9 per cent YoY to Rs 72.6 crore for the quarter.



IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India stated that the bank is well-capitalized, and its financial position remains satisfactory. As per the financial results for Q3FY25, the bank has maintained a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.46 per cent and a provision coverage ratio of 70.20 per cent. The liquidity coverage ratio stood at 113 per cent as of March 9. IndusInd Bank has already engaged an external audit team to comprehensively review its current systems and assess the actual impact.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma company is recalling one batch of Levetiracetam in 0.75 per cent sodium chloride injection single-dose infusion bags in the United States due to incorrect labeling of the infusion bag. According to the risk statement, patients administered the mislabeled product are likely to experience adverse events.



Tata Motors: The domestic auto major announced its intention to appoint Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as statutory auditors, effective FY28, subject to the completion of all regulatory compliances. BSR & Co LLP, the current statutory auditors, will continue to audit Tata Motors until FY27.



KEC International: The infrastructure EPC major has received new orders worth Rs 1,267 crore in the transmission and distribution and cable businesses. With these new orders, its YTD order intake stands at over Rs 23,300 crore, a growth of 35 per cent compared to the same period last year.



Welspun Specialty Solutions: BHEL has awarded a formal purchase contract worth Rs 231.78 crore to the company, which is expected to be executed progressively over the next 13 months (April 2026). Earlier, BHEL (Trichy) had selected Welspun Specialty Solutions as the L1 bidder for the supply of 4,050 tons of stainless steel seamless boiler tubes for a series of super-critical thermal power projects.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has launched its residential project – Ebony at Brigade Orchards in Devanahalli, with a revenue potential of over Rs 380 crore, and another residential project – Brigade Eternia in Yelahanka, with a revenue potential of over Rs 2,700 crore.



Alkem Laboratories: The USFDA conducted a Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) inspection at the company’s Bioequivalence Center in Taloja, Maharashtra, during March 10-13. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued by the USFDA. Its subsidiary, Alkem Medtech, has executed a share purchase and share subscription Agreement with Bombay Ortho Industries to acquire 100 per cent stake in Bombay Ortho.



KPIT Technologies: Qualcomm Ventures LLC is set to acquire a shareholding worth up to 10 million euros in the Qorix GmbH joint venture. Qualcomm will be the third shareholder in Qorix GmbH, alongside KPIT and ZF.



Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture Eluxadoline tablets, which are available in 75 mg and 100 mg strengths. Eluxadoline is a mu-opioid receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company has emerged as the selected bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore. The project involves the construction of the Agra-Gwalior greenfield road across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.



Patanjali Foods: Adar Poonawalla-owned Sanoti Properties has decided to sell its stake in its insurance subsidiary, Magma General Insurance, to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group, for Rs 4,500 crore. Patanjali Ayurved is one of the promoters of Patanjali Foods.



Galaxy Surfactants: The company board has approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY25. The record date for the payment of this interim dividend is set as March 20.



Tejas Networks: The communications player has received Rs 123.45 crore from the Department of Telecommunications as an incentive for FY24 under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products.



Shilpa Medicare: The USFDA has conducted an inspection at Unit-2 of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located in Raichur, during March 10-14. The US FDA closed the inspection with zero observations. This is the second consecutive zero 483 inspection at this site. Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare.



Maharashtra Seamless: The company has received an order worth Rs 298 crore for the supply of seamless pipes for the oil & gas sector.



NTC Industries: The tobacco company has withdrawn its proposal for the acquisition of a 51 per cent equity stake in Solitude Flame, leading to the termination of the share swap agreement. The termination of this proposal will not have any material adverse financial or operational impact on the company.



International Conveyors: The industrial products player has acquired 27,228 equity shares worth Rs 2.95 crore in Central Depository Services, and 1,29,685 equity shares worth Rs 2.65 crore in La Opala RG for investment purposes.