Infosys gives ESOPs worth Rs 50 crore to CEO Salil Parekh. Details here

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday announced that it vested employee stock options (ESOPs) valued at around Rs 50 crore to its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Salil Parekh in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), BSE filing showed.

This grant includes annual performance-based stock incentives, under various performance plans such as equity ESG grants in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The vesting period of ESOPs depends on the nature of the grant, which is between 12 months and 24 months from the grant date, and is subject to achievement of performance targets as determined by the Infy board.

"The above RSUs will be granted w.e.f May 2, 2025, and the number of RSUs will be calculated based on the market price at the close of trading on May 2, 2025," Infosys stated.

In addition, the board has approved a grant of 5,000 RSUs to eligible employees. "The RSUs would vest equally over a period of four years and the exercise price will be equal to the par value of the share," it added.

Meanwhile, the firm's consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25) dropped by 11.75 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 7,033 crore as against Rs 7,969 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

Revenue from operations, however, climbed 7.92 per cent to Rs 40,925 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 37,923 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margin stood at 21 per cent in Q4 FY25, showing an increase of 0.9 per cent YoY.

Infosys sees constant currency (CC) revenue guidance at 0-3 per cent. Margin guidance came at 20-22 per cent.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. "The record date for the payment of final dividend is May 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025," Infosys stated.