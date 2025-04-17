Suzlon bags 100.8 MW wind order from Sunsure Energy; stock climbs 2%

Suzlon Group announced on Thursday that it secured a 100.8 MW EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) wind power order from Sunsure Energy. The project is set to be executed in Maharashtra's Jath region.

Under this agreement, Suzlon said it will supply 48 state‐of‐the‐art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. "It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning. This project will enhance Sunsure Energy's renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering Round‐The‐Clock power to customers in Maharashtra," the renewable energy solutions provider stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

JP Chalasani, Suzlon Group CEO, said, "Adopting wind energy by large corporations is imperative for achieving India's 500 GW non‐fossil fuel target by 2030. Increasingly, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are recognising wind's potential to make power more accessible, affordable and high‐quality. This transition not only supports our energy goals but also drives sustainable economic growth and innovation across the industry."

Shares of Suzlon Energy, a part of the group, moved up 2.47 per cent to hit a high of Rs 55.68 after the order win. The stock was last seen trading 1.51 per cent up at Rs 55.16. At this price, it has slipped 15.58 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.51. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 157.69 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 19.36. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.35 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.36. According to Trendlyne data, Suzlon has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in the company.