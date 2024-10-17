Infosys Q2 FY25 results: Profit climbs 5% YoY to Rs 6,506 crore; revenue at Rs 40,986 crore

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY), in its September 2024 quarter's net profit. During the second-quarter (Q2 FY25), profit came at Rs 6,506 crore as against Rs 6,212 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue jumped 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 40,986 crore from Rs 38,994 in the corresponding period last year.

Related Articles

Infosys said it registered a strong performance with broad-based revenue growth in constant currency (CC) of 3.1 per cent sequentially and 3.3 per cent YoY. The company has revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3.75 per cent-4.50 per cent. For FY25, it sees margin guidance retained at 20 per cent-22 per cent.

"We had strong growth of 3.1% quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad-based with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us," said Salil Parekh, Infy CEO and MD.

"Our large deals at $2.4 billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position. I am grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to our client as we further strengthen our market leadership," he added.

Additionally, Infy has declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share. It has fixed October 29, 2024, as a record date and November 8, 2024, as a payout date.

The company's Board has also approved merger of WongDoody Inc (wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys) and Blue Acorn iCi Inc, Outbox Systems Inc., d.b.a Simplus and Kaleidoscope Animations Inc (step-down subsidiaries of Nova) with Infosys Nova Holdings LLC. Infosys Nova is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.

The quarterly results were out shortly after today's market closing. Infosys shares settled 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,969.50.