MCX, Bank of India, Laurus Labs: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday amid the rising geopolitical uncertainty, consistent FIIs outflows and delays in the India-US trade deal. Traders' focus is shifting towards Q3 results as well. BSE Sensex declined 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 25,665.60.



Select buzzing stocks including Bank of India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and Laurus Labs Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,220 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,015

Prices of Laurus Labs have witnessed a healthy correctional fall in recent days and successfully rebounded from its 55-day EMA, highlighting strong underlying support. The stock has now crossed above its 21-day EMA in the previous session, indicating a resumption of bullish momentum. The recent corrective phase was accompanied by lower volumes, suggesting an absence of aggressive selling pressure and pointing toward consolidation rather than trend reversal. The subsequent upward move reflects renewed buying interest as prices stabilize above key moving averages. As long as the stock sustains above the short term EMAs, the broader trend remains positive.



Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 163-168 | Stop Loss: Rs 143

Bank of India has taken strong support at its long-term horizontal support band, reinforcing the durability of the base. The stock has now delivered a breakout from this zone, signaling a shift in momentum in favor of the bulls. Prices are comfortably trading above both the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, reflecting sustained strength and trend confirmation. The consistent buying interest on every minor dip highlight improving market confidence and accumulation at lower levels. Additionally, the MACD remains in positive territory, supporting the bullish bias.



Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750-2,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,200

MCX continues to trade with strong bullish momentum, supported by a well-defined pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the price chart. The stock is comfortably placed above all its key EMAs, underscoring the strength of the prevailing uptrend. Recent price action indicates a clear consolidation breakout, suggesting renewed buying interest and a continuation of the upward move. This breakout after a brief pause reflects healthy price structure rather than exhaustion. Momentum remains firmly in favor of the bulls.