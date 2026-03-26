Infosys shares in focus: ADRs gain as IT major announces US acquisitions

Infosys shares: The second largest IT player Infosys Ltd will be in focus on Friday as the IT major announces two acquisitions in the US, sending its American depositary receipts (ADRs) high in overnight trade. As per data available with NYSE, Infosys ADRs rose 0.69 per cent to settle at $13.17 apiece. The stock edged 0.3 per cent higher to $13.21 in the after hour trade. Infosys post Indian market hours announced acquisition of Optimum Achieve Holdings and Stratus Global.

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The Optimum Healthcare IT acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal FY27, subject to completion of closing conditions, and will cost Infosys up to $465 million, including upfront and earnouts, excluding management incentives and retention bonus. For Stratus Global, Infosys will pay $95 million, including upfront and earnouts, excluding management incentives, and retention bonus. The acquisition too is seen completing in the first quarter of FY27.

Optimum Achieve Holdings is a healthcare digital transformation and consulting firm, which is seen brings deep provider-domain expertise and a proven delivery model – making it a strong strategic fit for Infosys’ scale and healthcare growth strategy, the IT major said.

"This investment significantly enhances Infosys’ presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers. Healthcare providers served by Optimum Healthcare IT will now have access to Infosys’ broader offerings across Infosys Topaz AI offerings, Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, cloud engineering, infrastructure services, cybersecurity and application transformation," Infosys said.



Stratus is a leading Guidewire Software partner offering transformation solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

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"By integrating Stratus’ strong Guidewire and P&C insurance platform consulting expertise with Infosys’ global reach, Infosys Topaz AI offerings, and Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, Infosys will be well-equipped to support insurers in core modernization, cloud adoption, data-driven transformation, and enhancing customer experience. The collaboration also expands Infosys’ presence with new insurance customers and key buying centers globally," Infosys said.

Infosys SVP & Head of Insurance, Kannan Amaresh, said Infosys is unlocking AI value

for P&C insurers through digital and data-led transformation. By combining Stratus’ deep technology consulting capabilities with Infosys’ established leadership in insurance sector, Infosys is further enhancing its ability to drive value for our clients, he said.