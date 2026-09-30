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Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: Weakest Q2 results in 3 years? Share price targets

Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: Weakest Q2 results in 3 years? Share price targets

INFY1,002.40(1.28%)

For TCS, leadership transition and large deal wins will be key focus areas, in addition to the commentary on AI strategy. Infosys priorities under the CEO-designate, deal wins and deal conversions will be keenly followed.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 1:16 PM IST
Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: Weakest Q2 results in 3 years? Share price targetsHCL Technologies Ltd’s FY27 margin guidance, deal bookings and margin levers will be watched, while Wipro Ltd’s Q3 revenue growth guidance and large deal ramp-up schedule are likely to be the key focus areas for investors.

Ahead of the kick start of September quarter (Q2) earnings season, Jefferies expects aggregate revenues across its coverage IT firms to grow 1.7 per cent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms, led by mid-sized IT firms, while large IT firms are seen delivering their weakest Q2 growth in three years.

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Jefferies said aggregate margins for IT firms may improve 30 basis points (bps) quarter on quarter (QoQ), supported by currency tailwinds. "Key focus will remain on FY27 growth guidance, demand recovery and AI commentary, with Infosys likely to cut and HCL Tech expected to narrow growth guidance," the global investment bank said.

For Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Jefferies said leadership transition, an update on the second phase of BSNL and large deal wins will be key focus areas, in addition to commentary on its AI strategy. For Infosys Ltd, priorities under the CEO-designate, deal wins and deal conversions will be keenly followed. HCL Technologies Ltd’s FY27 margin guidance, deal bookings and margin levers will be watched, while Wipro Ltd’s Q3 revenue growth guidance and large deal ramp-up schedule are likely to be the key focus areas for investors.

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For TechM, updates on margin expansion program and sustenance of growth will be eyed.  LTM's outlook on top-2 clients and progress on Randstad acquisition; Coforge's board transition, Encora integration and executable order book; while Mphasis' deal bookings and TCV to revenue conversion will be followed keenly.

Meanwhile Hexaware's CEO transition, update on two GSE clients business and 2026 guidance will be watched keenly.

"While mid-sized IT firms will see higher growth (3.5 per cent QoQ CC), growth among large IT firms may remain subdued at 0.5 per cent QoQ CC, making Q2FY27 the weakest 2Q for large IT firms in the past 3 years. Among large IT firms, HCLT, TechM and Infosys will lead growth due to inorganic contributions, while Wipro (despite 60 bps inorganic contribution) will lag," Jefferies said.

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Among mid-sized firms, Jefferies said Coforge with 4 per cent QoQ CC will lead on organic growth while IKS (up 71 per cent  QoQ CC) will lead on overall growth due to 67 per cent inorganic contribution.

Here are share price targets for the IT stocks mentioned above:

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 11:45 AM IST
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