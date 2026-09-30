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BSE shares enter Nifty club, stock tanks 4%; what consensus target suggests

BSE shares enter Nifty club, stock tanks 4%; what consensus target suggests

BSE3,200.00(3.31%)

Macquarie recently suggested 'Outperform' rating on BSE with a target of Rs 4,000. Bernstein target on BSE at Rs 2,820 reflected its 'Underperform' view on the stock.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 9:42 AM IST
BSE shares enter Nifty club, stock tanks 4%; what consensus target suggestsBSE shares fell 3.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,085.20 apiece on NSE, a day after rising 3.31 per cent. The stock is up 18.46 per cent year-to-date.

BSE Ltd tanked 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade, the Day 1 of its entry in elite Nifty club.

Nifty constitutes 50 biggest companies in India based on average free-float market capitalisation in the past six months, with trading liquidity criteria also applied before inclusion. BSE's inclusion was a part of the semi-annual index rebalancing.

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On Wednesday, BSE fell 3.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,085.20 apiece on NSE, a day after rising 3.31 per cent. The stock is up 18.46 per cent year-to-date. The consensus target on the stock stood at Rs 3,787.68, which implied a potential upside of 18.4 per cent.

The BSE stock entered the Nifty index after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore. Macquarie recently suggested 'Outperform' rating on BSE with a target of Rs 4,000.

"Our target of Rs 4,000 is based on 40 times FY29E PER, +1SD (3-year average), justified by India's financialisation journey, BSE's increasing relevance as a market infra provider, and share gains in cash equities/ derivatives," Macquarie had said on September 24.

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Bernstein target on BSE at Rs 2,820 reflected its 'Underperform' view on the stock. JPMorgan, meanwhile, is 'overweight' with a target of Rs 3,950. Haitong International suggested a target of Rs 4,060 on BSE this month. HDFC Securities, with an 'Add' rating, suggested a target of Rs 3,850 on BSE.

BSE's platform expansion and share gains create revenue and margin optionality, supporting strong cash generation, Macquarie said in its note.

"We forecast a 16 per cent revenue CAGR for BSE over FY26-30E, supported by growth in participants and associated share gains in cash equities and F&O. Optionality exists in Smart Order Routing (SOR) adoption, a higher premium-to-notional (P/N) ratio and traction in monthly options, Macquarie said.

BSE's Ebitda margin reached 65.7 per cent in FY26, and Macquarie expects it to approach 70 per cent by FY30, driven by growth in index options and non-transaction revenue. Optionality exists in higher self clearing, higher P/N ratio and pricing optimisation, the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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