BSE shares enter Nifty club, stock tanks 4%; what consensus target suggests

On Wednesday, BSE fell 3.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,085.20 apiece on NSE, a day after rising 3.31 per cent. The stock is up 18.46 per cent year-to-date. The consensus target on the stock stood at Rs 3,787.68, which implied a potential upside of 18.4 per cent.

The BSE stock entered the Nifty index after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore. Macquarie recently suggested 'Outperform' rating on BSE with a target of Rs 4,000.

"Our target of Rs 4,000 is based on 40 times FY29E PER, +1SD (3-year average), justified by India's financialisation journey, BSE's increasing relevance as a market infra provider, and share gains in cash equities/ derivatives," Macquarie had said on September 24.

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Bernstein target on BSE at Rs 2,820 reflected its 'Underperform' view on the stock. JPMorgan, meanwhile, is 'overweight' with a target of Rs 3,950. Haitong International suggested a target of Rs 4,060 on BSE this month. HDFC Securities, with an 'Add' rating, suggested a target of Rs 3,850 on BSE.

BSE's platform expansion and share gains create revenue and margin optionality, supporting strong cash generation, Macquarie said in its note.

"We forecast a 16 per cent revenue CAGR for BSE over FY26-30E, supported by growth in participants and associated share gains in cash equities and F&O. Optionality exists in Smart Order Routing (SOR) adoption, a higher premium-to-notional (P/N) ratio and traction in monthly options, Macquarie said.

BSE's Ebitda margin reached 65.7 per cent in FY26, and Macquarie expects it to approach 70 per cent by FY30, driven by growth in index options and non-transaction revenue. Optionality exists in higher self clearing, higher P/N ratio and pricing optimisation, the brokerage said.