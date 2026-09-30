Azad Engineering shares hit record high; stock up nearly 95% in six months

The facilities will manufacture highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils and specialised machined parts, further strengthening Azad's exposure to the ongoing gas turbine upcycle.

Goldman Sachs said the facilities are particularly relevant given gas-turbine expansion remained one of Azad's key medium-term growth drivers. The global investment bank said the company continued to move up the value chain from a component supplier toward a broader platform partner, and its sizable order book provides multi-year revenue visibility.

The product qualifications offer incremental optionality beyond the existing base, Goldman Sachs said as it suggested a 12-month target of Rs 3,315 per share on Azad Engineering.

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"We see this development as supportive of our thesis around a multi-year ramp-up in Azad's energy business, led by strong gas turbine demand. The two facilities take Azad's dedicated facility count to six since listing, following the commissioning of its fourth dedicated facility for Baker Hughes in Apr-26," Goldman Sachs noted.

The foreign brokerage said the development further deepened Azad's relationship with GE Vernova and adds customer-specific capacity to support the expected ramp-up in gas turbine component demand.

The facilities form part of Azad's broader 94,900 square metre Phase-1 expansion at Tunikibollaram, compared with 20,000 square metres of legacy facilities.

"Phase 2 envisages a further 67,300 square metres of capacity, with the management earlier indicating that construction would commence after completion of Phase 1. We also see the development as supportive of Azad's broader move up the value chain from a component supplier to a platform integrator," Goldman Sachs further stated.

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Meanwhile, ICICI Securities has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' earlier, with a 12-month target price of Rs 3,200.

"We expect follow-up large orders from GE, providing another 5-6 years of visibility to the newly commissioned unit. We are introducing FY29 estimates and rolling over our target multiple to FY29, arriving at a target price of Rs 3,200 (55x FY29E EPS)," the domestic brokerage stated.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Technically, Azad Engineering's stock faces strong resistance at Rs 3,128. A daily close below the support of Rs 2,875 could trigger a fall towards Rs 2,575 in the near term."

The company manufactures rotating airfoil portions of turbine engines and other critical products for defence and civil aircraft and thermal power.