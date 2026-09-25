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Inox Green, Wheels India shares in focus as QIPs kick off; key details

Inox Green, Wheels India shares in focus as QIPs kick off; key details

INOXGREEN174.64(0.10%)

Inox Green Energy Services said its board has approved the issue, with the floor price set at Rs 174.36 per share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 8:44 AM IST
Inox Green, Wheels India shares in focus as QIPs kick off; key details Wheels India, meanwhile, launched its Rs 250 crore QIP, with its board approving a floor price of Rs 2,197.10 per share.

Shares of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Wheels India Ltd are in focus on Friday morning after the two companies announced the launch of their qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

Inox Green Energy Services said its board has approved the issue, with the floor price set at Rs 174.36 per share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The company may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price at its discretion. It is looking to raise Rs 300 crore, with the base offer comprising 1.81 crore shares and an option to issue another 60.4 lakh additional shares. Emkay Global is the bookrunner for the issue. Inox Green intends to use the proceeds to invest in subsidiary Vibhav Energy towards part-payment for the acquisition of Wind World (India)'s O&M business.

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Wheels India, meanwhile, launched its Rs 250 crore QIP, with its board approving a floor price of Rs 2,197.10 per share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The company may issue up to 12 lakh shares, while the indicative price has been set at Rs 2,088. The proceeds will be used for the repayment or prepayment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings. ICICI Securities is the sole lead manager for the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 8:44 AM IST
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