Inox Green, Wheels India shares in focus as QIPs kick off; key details

Shares of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Wheels India Ltd are in focus on Friday morning after the two companies announced the launch of their qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

Inox Green Energy Services said its board has approved the issue, with the floor price set at Rs 174.36 per share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The company may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price at its discretion. It is looking to raise Rs 300 crore, with the base offer comprising 1.81 crore shares and an option to issue another 60.4 lakh additional shares. Emkay Global is the bookrunner for the issue. Inox Green intends to use the proceeds to invest in subsidiary Vibhav Energy towards part-payment for the acquisition of Wind World (India)'s O&M business.