IRCTC shares drop as website and ticketing app experience massive outage

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the online ticketing platform of Indian Railways, declined over 1 per cent in Thursday's trade amid reports its application and website were down today for e-ticketing services. Several passengers took to social media platforms, saying they were not able to book tickets online. Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker for online services, registered about 2,264 outage reports for IRCTC today.

Following the development, the IRCTC stock fell 1 per cent to Rs 781 on BSE. The stock is down 12.43 per cent in 2024 so far against 14.31 per cent rise in the BSE500 index.

Numerous social media users posted screenshots of error messages, one of which stated: "Unable to perform action due to maintenance activity." Another user suggested a message suggesting e-ticketing service will not be available due to maintenance service, asking the user to try later. India is the largest IT hub in the world, yet it cannot fix a website. You can collect taxes but fail to provide proper services in return. What a shame!@IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia #IRCTC #Down #Rail pic.twitter.com/AAl8ljmSr5 — Guy On The Street (@msdneville) December 26, 2024 An X user asked: "How can IRCTC website go down during tatkal timings???Why are we even bothering about building a bullet train when we can't even build a website??

Another user on X tagging Railways ministry asked: "When this fraud will stop , always at 10 am IRCTC website crashes and when you open again all tatkal tickets get booked but only premium tickets with double prices are available, this is clear scam by @IRCTCofficial"

Another user wrote: "It is 10:11am ... still IRCTC is not opening.... IRCTC should be enquired and checked... definitely scams are happening. By the time it opens all the tickets are gone..."