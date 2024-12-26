scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
IRCTC website, app down: Train ticket booking affected in massive outage

Feedback

IRCTC website, app down: Train ticket booking affected in massive outage

IRCTC users stranded as app and website face major outage.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IRCTC is currently running two Tejas trains IRCTC is currently running two Tejas trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) app and website experienced a significant outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to book train tickets. Frustrated passengers took to social media to report the issue, which has yet to be addressed by IRCTC.

Downdetector, a popular online platform for monitoring service disruptions, recorded over 2,000 complaints from users during the outage. Many passengers shared screenshots of error messages, including one that read: “Unable to perform action due to maintenance activity.”

The disruption caused widespread inconvenience, as IRCTC’s platform is a critical tool for millions of travellers booking railway tickets across India.

As of now, IRCTC has not issued a statement regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated timeline for restoration. Passengers have expressed concerns over the lack of communication, urging the corporation to address the issue promptly.

One frequent traveller wrote on social media, “This outage is highly inconvenient. I hope IRCTC resolves it soon and ensures it doesn’t happen again.”

This isn’t the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical difficulties, sparking debates about the robustness of India’s critical online services. Such outages often highlight the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing digital demands of a vast user base.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 26, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement