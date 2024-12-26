IRCTC website, app down: Train ticket booking affected in massive outage

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) app and website experienced a significant outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to book train tickets. Frustrated passengers took to social media to report the issue, which has yet to be addressed by IRCTC.
Downdetector, a popular online platform for monitoring service disruptions, recorded over 2,000 complaints from users during the outage. Many passengers shared screenshots of error messages, including one that read: “Unable to perform action due to maintenance activity.”
The disruption caused widespread inconvenience, as IRCTC’s platform is a critical tool for millions of travellers booking railway tickets across India.
As of now, IRCTC has not issued a statement regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated timeline for restoration. Passengers have expressed concerns over the lack of communication, urging the corporation to address the issue promptly.
One frequent traveller wrote on social media, “This outage is highly inconvenient. I hope IRCTC resolves it soon and ensures it doesn’t happen again.”
This isn’t the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical difficulties, sparking debates about the robustness of India’s critical online services. Such outages often highlight the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing digital demands of a vast user base.
