IRCTC website, app down: Train ticket booking affected in massive outage

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) app and website experienced a significant outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to book train tickets. Frustrated passengers took to social media to report the issue, which has yet to be addressed by IRCTC.

Downdetector, a popular online platform for monitoring service disruptions, recorded over 2,000 complaints from users during the outage. Many passengers shared screenshots of error messages, including one that read: “Unable to perform action due to maintenance activity.”

The disruption caused widespread inconvenience, as IRCTC’s platform is a critical tool for millions of travellers booking railway tickets across India.

As of now, IRCTC has not issued a statement regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated timeline for restoration. Passengers have expressed concerns over the lack of communication, urging the corporation to address the issue promptly.

One frequent traveller wrote on social media, “This outage is highly inconvenient. I hope IRCTC resolves it soon and ensures it doesn’t happen again.”

How can IRCTC website go down during tatkal timings???Why are we even bothering about building a bullet train when we can't even build a fucking website??@AshwiniVaishnaw @VSOMANNA_BJP #IRCTC



Pls retweet @GabbbarSingh pic.twitter.com/YOPNn1n3h9 — Akshay (@aksh__96) December 26, 2024

It is 10:11am ... still IRCTC is not opening....



IRCTC should be enquired and checked... definitely scams are happening. By the time it opens all the tickets are gone... @AshwiniVaishnaw @irctc pic.twitter.com/NLTWJmvOt7 — Avanish Mishra (@iamavim) December 26, 2024

@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia when this fraud will stop , always at 10am irctc website crashes and when you open again all tatkal tickets get booked but only premium tickets with double prices are available, this is clear scam by @IRCTCofficial @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/qN5Gr3Cf5z — let's rock (@fpl1516guru) December 26, 2024

This isn’t the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical difficulties, sparking debates about the robustness of India’s critical online services. Such outages often highlight the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing digital demands of a vast user base.