IREDA Q3 results today: Check time, Q3 updates, targets, technical views & more

IREDA Q3 results today: State run financial services player Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is set to announce its standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 on Friday, January 09, 2026. The company board is scheduled to meet today and the earnings will be announced post market hours today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of IREDA settled at Rs 141.15 on Thursday, falling 3.32 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company slipped below Rs 40,000 crore mark. The stock has tanked 38 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 227, hit a year ago. Even after the previous day's fall, the stock is up 7.42 per cent in the last one month. It tanked nearly 11 per cent in the December 2025 quarter.

In its provisional quarterly updates, IREDA reported loan disbursements at Rs 24,903 crore for the October-November period, up 44 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The PSU player sanctioned loans of Rs 40,100 crore during the quarter under review, growing 29 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

IREDA's loan book at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 87,975 crore, increasing 28 per cent on a yearly comparison. However, one should note that these figures were provisional and are subject to audit. After the Gensol issue, IREDA's asset quality has taken the spotlight during its quarterly results. Investors are awaiting clarity on IREDA's Rs 3,000 crore QIP.

Technical analysts remain divided on the stock citing mixed views. While momentum indicators and a breakout above a falling trendline point to a potential bullish reversal with improving buying interest, broader charts still indicate a prevailing downtrend.

IREDA is displaying a strengthening bullish setup as prices hover near the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, highlighting improving short to medium term momentum. The stock has successfully moved above the falling trendline, signaling a potential trend reversal from the earlier corrective phase, said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services.

Advertisement

"The MACD remains in positive territory, confirming bullish momentum and supporting the upside bias. Sustained trading above key moving averages suggests strong buying interest at lower levels and improving market confidence," he added, suggesting to buy it with a target price of Rs 154 and Rs 158 with a strict stop loss at Rs 132.

On the other hand, Kunal Shah, Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan sees IREDA in a downtrend on both daily and weekly charts, with a clear pattern of lower tops and lower bottoms reflecting sustained selling pressure. Technical analysts broadly characterise the trend as weak to bearish in the short and medium term.

"It faces strong overhead resistance at Rs 160, a zone where call writing and prior supply are evident. A decisive close above this level would signal a potential bullish reversal and open room for a pullback towards higher resistances. On the downside, immediate support lies around Rs 135, and a breakdown below this level could accelerate declines towards the Rs 120 region," he said.