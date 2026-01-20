IREDA shares crack nearly 37% in a year; what lies ahead for this stock?

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) were trading 2.23 per cent lower at Rs 131.30 in Tuesday's trade. At this level, the stock has corrected 36.83 per cent over the last one year.

On the earnings front, the Navratna company's net profit increased by 37.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 584.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to Rs 425.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 2,130 crore, representing a 25 per cent increase from Rs 1,698 crore recorded in Q3 of the previous year.

The state-run lender's net interest income (NII) -- the difference between interest earned and interest expended -- jumped by a healthy 34.8 per cent. IREDA reported an NII of Rs 897.5 crore for the reported quarter, up from Rs 665.8 crore in the year-ago period.

From a technical standpoint, the outlook for IREDA's counter stays "neutral to bearish". A few analysts suggested that the 129-135 range would act as support. And, a decisive move beyond Rs 137 is required for further upside potential.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said, "IREDA remains in a broader corrective phase on weekly charts, with price consistently trading below key moving averages, reflecting sustained supply pressure. The structure continues to show lower highs, indicating trend weakness despite multiple attempts to stabilise. The Rs 130–135 zone is acting as an important long-term support area, where price is currently hovering, suggesting demand is trying to absorb selling pressure. However, the absence of strong bullish candles or volume expansion limits the probability of an immediate trend reversal. RSI stays below the midline, highlighting muted momentum and a lack of strength. Overall, the outlook remains neutral to bearish, with meaningful upside only possible if price reclaims key averages decisively."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "IREDA's stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 135. A daily close below the support of Rs 131 could trigger a fall towards Rs 118.5 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that immediate support is placed at Rs 129, while resistance is seen at Rs 137. He added that a decisive move above Rs 137 could push the stock towards Rs 142, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 129 and Rs 142.