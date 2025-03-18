IREDA shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) are in news today after the company said its board cleared raising Rs 5,000 crore through debt instruments. According to BSE data, the company aims to borrow funds through corporate bonds of various categories from banks, other foreign investors, and international agencies.

IREDA stock ended 1.25% lower at Rs 138.10 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 37,118 crore.

In terms of technicals, relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 26.6, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

IREDA stock touched an all-time high of Rs 310 on July 15, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 121 on March 14, 2024.

“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, March 17, 2025, interalia has approved the enhancement of Borrowing programme for FY 2024-25 by ?5,000 Crore through Taxable Bonds/ Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI) /Term loan from Banks and FI’s /Lines of credit from international agencies (multilateral and bilateral agencies)/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)/Short term loans & WCDL from Bank,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The company also raised the borrowing limit for the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 29,200 crore compared to its earlier levels of Rs 24,200 crore, it said.

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.