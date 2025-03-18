Top stocks to watch: IREDA, Tata Motors, HUL, NBCC, IndusInd Bank, IRCON, Religare, & RITES

Indian benchmark indices settled higher Monday lead by buying in healthcare and financial stocks but global sentiments remained muted. BSE Sensex gained 341.04 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 74,169.95. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 111.55 points, or 0.50 per cent, to settle at 22,508.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 18, 2025:

Corporate action today: Shares of Castrol India, DIC India, Mahickra Chemicals and National Highways Infra Trust will trade ex-dividend or ex-income today, while shares of Padam Cotton Yarns will trade ex-bonus today.



IndusInd Bank: Moody’s Ratings has affirmed IndusInd Bank's credit ratings, placing the baseline credit assessment (BCA) on review for downgrade. The rating agency maintained a stable outlook for the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1.



Hindustan Unilever: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Hindustan Unilever's proposal to acquire the beauty and personal care brand Minimalist's parent company, Uprising Science.



Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major has announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Motors Digita.AI Labs.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The company board has approved the enhancement of the borrowing program for FY25 by Rs 5,000 crore. The borrowing limit for FY25 has been increased from Rs 24,200 crore to Rs 29,200 crore.



IRCON International: The railway firm has received an EPC contract worth Rs 1,096.2 crore from the Government of Meghalaya. It has won this contract in a joint venture with Badri Rai and Company, with IRCON holding a 26 per cent share and Badri Rai holding 74 per cent.



Samvardhana Motherson International: The company board of the auto ancillary player will meet on March 21 to consider and approve the declaration of an interim dividend for FY25.



RITES: Ntokoto Rail Holdings has awarded an additional work order to RITES for the supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives fitted with new Cape Gauge bogies, traction motors, control systems, air brakes, etc., overhauled at the nominated facility, and on-site warranty support for one year.



NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has received a work order worth Rs 44.62 crore from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI), Wardha.



Bank of Maharashtra: The capital markets regulator Sebi has issued an administrative warning letter to the bank for the non-conduct of at least one meeting of the nomination & remuneration committee in FY23 and FY24. The warning letter will not have any impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the bank.



Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's subsidiary, Alembic Global Holding SA, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the USA, named Alembic Lifesciences Inc.



Religare Enterprises: The company board has commissioned a governance review of Religare Enterprises and its subsidiaries, Religare Finvest (RFL) and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation (RHDFCL). Further, the board has reviewed the fund flow position of the company and observed a cash flow gap over the next few months.



Aditya Birla Real Estate: The realty company's subsidiary, Birla Estates, launched its first project in Pune, Birla Punya, with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore. This is the company’s first residential project in Pune, spread over 5.76 acres, and will feature 1.6 million square feet of saleable area.



JM Financial: The company board has approved a Business Transfer Agreement with the company's subsidiary, JM Financial Services, for the transfer of the company's private wealth business through a slump sale on a going concern basis, for Rs 11.08 crore. The business transfer will become effective from April 1, 2025.



Star Cement: The company's subsidiary, Star Cement Meghalaya, has been declared the preferred bidder for the composite license of the Boro Hundong Limestone Block in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Assam. This block covers an area of 400 hectares, with an estimated limestone resource of 146.75 million tonnes.



Triveni Engineering & Industries: The sugar company has reported an incident of an explosion at the CO2 plant at its Sabitgarh sugar unit in Uttar Pradesh. There were no casualties or loss of life reported. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Further, business operations at the premises are not affected.



Raymond Lifestyle: Raymond Lifestyle will replace ICICI Securities in Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400 indices, effective March 21, especially after the NSE announced suspension of trading in equity shares of ICICI Securities.



Morepen Laboratories: The healthcare services company has launched Empamore for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).



Coffee Day Enterprises: The company has negotiated with IDBI Trusteeship Services and agreed to settle the outstanding debt of the two debenture holders for Rs 205 crore, payable in three tranches.