scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
IRFC Q3 results: Profit up 2% YoY at Rs 1,631 crore; revenue edges higher

Feedback

IRFC Q3 results: Profit up 2% YoY at Rs 1,631 crore; revenue edges higher

IRFC Q3 results: Revenue from operations moved up 0.40 per cent to Rs 6,763.43 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 6,736.57 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Total expenses slipped 0.10 per cent to Rs 5,135.73 crore in December 2024 quarter compared to Rs 5,141.09 crore in Q3 FY24.

IRFC Q3 results: Profit came at Rs 1,630.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,598.93 crore in the year-ago period. IRFC Q3 results: Profit came at Rs 1,630.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,598.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Ltd on Monday reported a 1.98 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY), in its net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,630.66 crore as against Rs 1,598.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations moved up 0.40 per cent to Rs 6,763.43 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 6,736.57 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Total expenses slipped 0.10 per cent to Rs 5,135.73 crore in December 2024 quarter compared to Rs 5,141.09 crore in Q3 FY24.

Related Articles

IRFC shares traded in the negative zone after the quarterly results were declared. Last checked, the stock was trading 0.31 per cent lower at Rs 145.80. It saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 21.69 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 17.28 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 31.91 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,90,408.13 crore.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 29.35 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.71. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.98 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.65.

Separately, the rail PSU has recently emerged as the lowest bidder for financing Rs 3,167 crore to develop Banhardih Coal Block in the Latehar district of Jharkhand. The project is being undertaken by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a joint venture between NTPC Ltd (74 per cent equity stake) and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (26 per cent equity stake).

IRFC borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition or creation of assets, which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways. As of September 2024, the government held an 86.36 per cent stake in the 'Navratna' PSU.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 20, 2025, 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd