Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
ITC, HDFC Bank, HUL shares in a downtrend: Price targets, losses and more 

ITC, HDFC Bank, HUL shares in a downtrend: Price targets, losses and more 

ITC270.55(0.40%)

ITC, HDFC Bank, HUL shares in a downtrend: HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has slipped 20% in the last six months against a 5.30% fall in BSE bankex.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 10:17 AM IST
ITC, HDFC Bank, HUL shares in a downtrend: Price targets, losses and more ITC and HUL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd are trading near their 52 week lows amid a mild recovery in the benchmark indices. HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has slipped 20% in the last six months against a 5.30% fall in BSE bankex. The large cap stock has fallen 27% in a year with investors taking losses up to a period of five years. The downtrend in the banking stock has led to a loss of 4% in five years with BSE bankex rising 64% during the period. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 715.05 on August 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On similar lines, ITC shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 265.10 on August 20. Investors have been incurring losses in the FMCG major's counter for the last three years. In two years, the stock fell 43% in two years. ITC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. 
 
HUL shares are also trading near their 52-week low of Rs 2,008.45 reached on August 19, 2026.  The stock is also in a downtrend falling up to 20% in five years. Long term and short term shareholders  are in losses on the HUL counter. The stock is down 21% in a year and 25% in two years. HUL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Advertisement

ITC share price targets 

Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said the stock is a sell on rally candidate. Its support lies at Rs 268-255 and resistance at Rs 285-300.

Antique Stock Broking has a target price of Rs 408 per share on the ITC Stock. Among global brokerages, Investec has a target price of Rs 308, while JPMorgan suggested Rs 310 for the stock.  
 
HDFC Bank share price targets 

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 861. Nomura has a buy call on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 950. Investec has downgraded HDFC Bank to "hold" from its earlier rating of "buy" and revised its price target to Rs 920 from Rs 915 earlier. Brokerage Bernstein has maintained its "outperform" rating on HDFC Bank with a price target of Rs 1,150.

Advertisement

HUL share price targets 

HSBC has upgraded Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to Buy from its previous rating, assigning a target price of Rs 2,450 per share. The brokerage believes the recent correction in the stock has created an attractive entry opportunity, supported by improving trends across the company's key Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing businesses.

According to HSBC, HUL remains committed to its strategy of delivering volume-driven growth, which is expected to support earnings momentum over the coming years. However, it noted that elevated commodity costs, particularly in tea and soap-related inputs, could remain a near-term challenge if inflation persists. The brokerage forecasts a 9% CAGR in profit before tax between FY26 and FY29, a significant improvement over the 2% CAGR recorded during FY23-FY26, and values the stock at 45x forward earnings.

Jefferies has maintained its Buy recommendation on HUL with a higher target price of Rs 2,850.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more