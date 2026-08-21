Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd are trading near their 52 week lows amid a mild recovery in the benchmark indices. HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has slipped 20% in the last six months against a 5.30% fall in BSE bankex. The large cap stock has fallen 27% in a year with investors taking losses up to a period of five years. The downtrend in the banking stock has led to a loss of 4% in five years with BSE bankex rising 64% during the period. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 715.05 on August 19, 2026.
On similar lines, ITC shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 265.10 on August 20. Investors have been incurring losses in the FMCG major's counter for the last three years. In two years, the stock fell 43% in two years. ITC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.
HUL shares are also trading near their 52-week low of Rs 2,008.45 reached on August 19, 2026. The stock is also in a downtrend falling up to 20% in five years. Long term and short term shareholders are in losses on the HUL counter. The stock is down 21% in a year and 25% in two years. HUL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.