ITC share price targets

Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said the stock is a sell on rally candidate. Its support lies at Rs 268-255 and resistance at Rs 285-300.

Antique Stock Broking has a target price of Rs 408 per share on the ITC Stock. Among global brokerages, Investec has a target price of Rs 308, while JPMorgan suggested Rs 310 for the stock.



HDFC Bank share price targets

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 861. Nomura has a buy call on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 950. Investec has downgraded HDFC Bank to "hold" from its earlier rating of "buy" and revised its price target to Rs 920 from Rs 915 earlier. Brokerage Bernstein has maintained its "outperform" rating on HDFC Bank with a price target of Rs 1,150.

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HUL share price targets

HSBC has upgraded Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to Buy from its previous rating, assigning a target price of Rs 2,450 per share. The brokerage believes the recent correction in the stock has created an attractive entry opportunity, supported by improving trends across the company's key Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing businesses.

According to HSBC, HUL remains committed to its strategy of delivering volume-driven growth, which is expected to support earnings momentum over the coming years. However, it noted that elevated commodity costs, particularly in tea and soap-related inputs, could remain a near-term challenge if inflation persists. The brokerage forecasts a 9% CAGR in profit before tax between FY26 and FY29, a significant improvement over the 2% CAGR recorded during FY23-FY26, and values the stock at 45x forward earnings.

Jefferies has maintained its Buy recommendation on HUL with a higher target price of Rs 2,850.