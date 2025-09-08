Jai Corp jumps 49% in 7 sessions, co says unaware of reasons

Jai Corp rallied 11 per cent in Monday's trade and is now up in six out of the seven trading sessions. While the Jai Corp stock has gained 49 per cent during this short span, the company management said it has no information as to why there is a significant price movement in the company’s shares in the recent past.

Stock exchanges have repeatedly sought clarification from Jai Corp regarding the price movement. On Monday, the scrip rose 11.07 per cent to hit a high of Rs 178 apiece, taking its rise in the past seven days to 49 per cent

The scrip comes under additional surveillance measure Stage 1. This is for stocks witnessing close-to-close price variation equal or over 40 per cent Beta (β) of the stock with respect to S&P BSE Sensex variation in 15 trading days. ASM stage 1 is also applied to stocks where concentration of Top 25 clients account is over 30 per cent of combined trading volume of BSE & NSE in the stock in 15 trading-day period.

"We also have no information/announcement to make at this point of time with respect to the company’s operation/performance which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price behaviour of the company’s shares," Jai Corp said on NSE.

NSE had earlier said that a significant movement in price has been observed in Jai Corp Limited. In order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, NSE had written to the company.

The 40th Annual General Meeting of the members of Jai Corp will be held on Friday, September 26, 2025 at 11 am (IST) through video conferencing or other audio visual means pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Despite the recent rally, Jai Corp is still down 44 per cent in 2025. Earlier this year, the stock was hit after Urban Infrastructure Holdings, where Jai Corp owned 32 per cent, sold a 74 per cent stake in Navi Mumbai IIA Pvt to Reliance Industries for Rs 1,628 crore, valuing the company at Rs 2,200 crore.