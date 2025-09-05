Jai Corp shares up 35% in a week; NSE, BSE seek clarification on price movement

Jai Corp Ltd is in focus on Friday morning after stock exchanges NSE and BSE sought clarification from the company on the price and volume movements after the scrip rallied 35 per cent in a week and 44 per cent in a month. The sharp rally comes taking in to the account the 4 per cent drop on the counter in the previous session.

Advertisement

NSE said: "The exchange has sought clarification from Jai Corp Ltd on September 04, 2025 with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded."

Similarly BSE said a significant movement in price has been observed in Jai Corp Limited.

"The exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, has written to the company. The response from the company is awaited," it said.

To be sure, exchanges had sought similar information on September 3, to which Jai Corp replied it has no information as to the reason for the significant increase in the volume of the company’s security on the across exchanges, in the recent past. This probably led to Thursday's 4-5 per cent decline on the counter.

Advertisement

"We also have no information/announcement to make at this point of time with respect to the company’s operation/performance which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price behaviour of the company’s shares," Jai Corp said.

The 40th Annual General Meeting of the members of Jai Corp will be held on Friday, September 26, 2025 at 11 am (IST) through video conferencing or other audio visual means pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.