Jhunjhunwala-promoted Aptech, Shree Cement, two other stocks to turn ex-dividend today

Four stocks including Rekha Jhunjhunwala-promoted Aptech and cement maker Shree Cement will turn ex-dividend on Thursday. The board of Aditya Birla Capital will consider issue of preferential shares. The boards of Ester Industries and Sky Gold will consider final dividend for FY23.

Shares of multibagger Aptech would turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, which means the stock price will get adjusted for the dividend payout today. Aptech had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. Thursday is also the record date, which means all shareholders with their names in the list, determined as eligible by the company board, will receive dividend. The board of this Jhunjhunwala-promoted company also approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5 recently.

Shares of Shree Cement will turn ex-dividend. This cement maker had announced a dividend of Rs 55 per share. Record date for this company is today and te actual dividend will be paid on June 21. Aptech shares have jumped 65.70 per cent this calendar and 142 per cent in the last one year. On the other hand, Shree Cement shares gained 9 per cent year-to-date and 17 per cent in the last one year.

Standard Industries (Re 0.80 per share dividend) and Trident (Re 0.36 per share dividend) are two stocks, which will turn ex-dividend today. Both the stocks have Thursday as the record date. Standard's dividend will be paid on August 31 and Trident on June 23.

The board of Aditya Birla Capital will consider issue of preferential shares.

In a BSE filing on May 29, the company said: "Aditya Birla Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential basis, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018."

The boards of Ester Industries and Gold Sky would consider final dividend for FY23 today, the two companies told stock exchanges on May 29.