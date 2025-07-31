Jio Financial shares gain over 3% as firm to raise Rs 15,285 crore 

Shares of Jio Financial Services rose over 3% in early deals on Thursday after the firm said promoter stake in Jio Financial Services (JFSL) will reach over 54% from the current 47.12% .This comes after the infusion of Rs 15,825 crore by Mukesh Ambani family via preferential issue of convertible warrants into the promoter group.

Stock of Jio Financial climbed 3.59% to Rs 331.70 against the previous close of Rs 320.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.09 lakh crore.

The board of Jio Financial on Thursday approved the fundraising plan, which the company had intimated to the exchanges on July 26.

The company will issue 50 crore warrants at Rs 316.50 each and raise Rs 15,825 crore. Each warrant carries a Rs 10 face value and Rs 306.50 premium.

The warrants will be allotted on a private placement basis to two promoter group firms: Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities and Power Private Ltd. Each warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share. Post-conversion, Sikka Ports & Terminals’ stake in the company will rise from 1.08% to 4.65%, while Jamnagar Utilities’ stake will jump from 2.02% to 5.52%.

"Warrants are convertible into fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, in one or more tranches, at any time on or before the expiry of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment and the unconverted Warrants shall lapse, and the amount paid by the Warrant holder on such Warrants shall stand forfeited," said Jio Financial.