Jio Financial shares up 4% in 2025 so far; what lies ahead for the stock?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) ended 0.40 per cent lower at Rs 316.70 on Friday. The counter has advanced 9.97 per cent over the last month, but its year-to-date (YTD) gains remain relatively modest at 4.01 per cent.

On the earnings front, JFSL reported a 3.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, rising to Rs 324.66 crore from Rs 312.63 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations witnessed a sharp 46.58 per cent rise to Rs 612.46 crore, up from Rs 417.82 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company's net interest income (NII) also saw robust growth, jumping 52 per cent YoY to Rs 264.06 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 161.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Technically, one analyst believes the stock may be setting up for a medium-term breakout if it sustains above key support levels, while another urges caution, recommending investors avoid it unless it decisively breaks above Rs 350.

"The stock has been moving in a range-bound zone and is best avoided for now unless it breaks out above Rs 350," said Kkunal V Parar, Vice-President of Technical Research and Algo at Choice Broking, in an interaction with Business Today. "On the downside, a fall below Rs 300 could open the door for a further decline towards the Rs 280 level," he added.

"Jio Financial is trading near a crucial resistance zone between Rs 324 and Rs 347 and has managed to stay firm despite several attempts to break past it, showing signs of strength," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities. "The stock is likely to remain in this range for the next 8 to 10 weeks. Interestingly, volumes are slowly declining -- a trend often seen as positive during consolidation -- which could point to silent accumulation. If the stock holds above key support levels, this pattern suggests it may be setting up for a potential breakout in the medium term."

Meanwhile, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund -- a JV between Jio Financial and global investment giant BlackRock -- has recently received Sebi approval to launch four passive index funds, covering midcap, smallcap, Next 50 and G-Sec segments.