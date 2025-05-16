JSW Energy Q4 earnings: Fund raising, dividend, net profit, share price and more 

JSW Energy shares were trading higher in early deals today after the firm announced its Q4 earnings. The board of the firm also approved the raising of funds not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

JSW Energy stock rose 0.48% to Rs 489.65 in early deals. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 85,492 crore.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 15th May, 2025,recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 (20 %) each to the Members of the Company for declaration at the 31st Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) scheduled to be held on Friday, 11th July, 2025," said JSW Energy.

The company has fixed Friday, 6th June, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of Members of the Company to receive the aforesaid Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

JSW Energy reported a 16% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit in Q4 reaching Rs 408 crore, compared to Rs 351 crore during the same period last year.

In Q4 FY25, revenue from operations climbed to Rs 3,189 crore, up from Rs 2,756 crore a year prior. The company’s EBITDA for the quarter also saw a significant rise of 17%, amounting to Rs 1,512 crore, bolstered by its expansion in renewable energy and contributions from KSK Mahanadi Power Ltd.

For the entire fiscal year FY25, total revenue climbed 6% year-on-year to Rs 12,639 crore, up from Rs 11,941 crore in FY24. EBITDA grew by 5%, reaching Rs 6,115 crore, driven by renewable energy expansions and performance from the Utkal and KSK thermal plants. The annual net profit stood at Rs 1,951 crore, marking a 13% rise from Rs 1,723 crore in FY24.

“We are proud to have surpassed our 10 GW capacity target, marking a major milestone in our growth journey. Our successful completion of two large-scale acquisitions underscores our capability to execute complex, high-impact transactions. Additionally, our recent foray into greenfield thermal projects underlines our commitment to energy security," said Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy.